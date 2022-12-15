Read full article on original website
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
The XCOM-Style Metroid Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
When it comes to Nintendo franchises that go all the way back to the early days of the NES, few are as notable as the "Metroid" series. Charting the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, the moody science-fiction series has managed to remain a relevant part of Nintendo's stable for decades.
How To Get Iron Hands In Pokémon Violet
There have been some absolutely bizarre Pokémon introduced over the years, whether it's the alien-looking Ultra Beasts from Gen 7, the mixed-up fossil creatures from Gen 8, or even the man-made clone Mewtwo all the way back in Gen 1. However, few of the series' collectible creatures thus far are stranger than the Paradox Pokémon in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." Creatures from both the ancient past and distant future of the Pokémon world, each of these elusive species appear to be related to certain 'Mons from the modern day, such as the Gallade-resembling Iron Valiant.
It's Clear Why Fans Are In A Frenzy Over Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland
The holiday season is upon us. There are jingles echoing through every store and competitive video games are releasing their snowy seasonal content. "Overwatch 2" launched its 2022 Winter Wonderland Event on December 13, bringing four winter-themed arcade modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Freesethaw Elimination. While playing these modes, gamers will be able to unlock, "weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more—including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin." It seems that not everyone is satisfied with these additions, however.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Release Date, Cast, And Gameplay
There were a lot of new game announcements — ahem, global premieres — at the 2022 Game Awards, some less expected than others. Alongside high-profile sequels like "Hades 2," "Armored Core 6," "Final Fantasy 16," and "Death Stranding 2," there were plenty of fresh debuts. The latter list included "Crime Boss: Rockay City," a first-person organized crime shooter with a more than star-studded cast. The celebrity lineup is impressive and boasts plenty of well-known actors that harken back to the game's distinctly '90s setting.
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
Crash Team Rumble - What We Know So Far
After years of lying dormant, the "Crash Bandicoot" series has returned in a big way. Back in 2017, Activision published "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," a remastered collection of the franchise's first three games. Following that, the franchise continued to gain momentum, releasing the racing-centric spin-off "Crash Team Racing Nitro Fury" and the mainline sequel/retcon "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" in 2019 and 2020, respectively. As both games were well received and proved popular, the series seems to be now firmly back in the public eye. In turn, Activision and developer Toys for Bob have decided to add another fun title to series' catalogue.
The Sega Saturn Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
When people think about the failed SEGA Saturn, titles like "SEGA Rally Championship" and "Nights into Dreams" are among the games that often come to mind. Among those that often don't, on the other hand, is actually the console's longest game. Within the wider gaming community, this 1997 JPRG is perhaps the SEGA Saturn's best-kept secret that offers a lengthy experience on par with the RPGs of today.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
How Fans Are Making Their Choice Of Christopher Judge As Kratos Well-Known
The internet just can't seem to get enough of Christopher Judge. Ever since "God of War Ragnarök" hit shelves, critics and fans have praised Judge's performance as the bloodthirsty God of War Kratos — so much so that Judge won the Best Performance award at the 2022 Game Awards, which was presented to him by Al Pacino. And upon receiving his award, Judge gave a moving acceptance speech that further captured the hearts of many fans.
A Lot Of Ambitious Trial And Error Went Into The Tomb Raider Reboot
In the early 2010s, the "Tomb Raider" franchise had entered a transitional period. After two new games ("Legend" and "Underworld"), a remaster called "Anniversary," and the spin-off "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," the series needed some rejuvenation. By the time developer Crystal Dynamics had settled on creating a new "Tomb Raider" game, the landscape of the adventure genre had changed. Ubisoft had just published the highly influential "Assassin's Creed," while Naughty Dog had already churned out the first "Uncharted" entry.
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
After The 2022 Game Awards Arrest, Elden Ring Has A Hilarious New Mod
The Game Awards 2022 was full of wild moments, including a lengthy speech from Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge, surprising celebrity appearances, and the awkward nomination of a former US President. After Hidetaka Miyazaki and his associates from FromSoftware accepted the award for Game of the Year, another person – who didn't appear to be with the developers – approached the mic, saying, "I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody." It wasn't clear why he wanted to nominate Bill Clinton, or what he had to gain from the bizarre prank, but the stage crasher was arrested shortly after the event for his troubles. While the moment was confusing for viewers, the incident almost immediately inspired modders to do what they do best.
We May Know The Source Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Leak
The first "Spider-Man" game from Insomniac and Marvel was released back in 2018 to critical and fan acclaim, and during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, its sequel "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was finally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's still mostly under wraps, and what little that's known about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has come chiefly from the game's announcement trailer and the official site. Familiar faces and new ones show up in the trailer, but aside from a peek at the game's story, it doesn't reveal much else.
We Could Be Waiting A While For The Steam Deck 2
When Valve first announced the Steam Deck, its portable device that promised to bring PC gaming to handheld, many were understandably skeptical. But, once the Steam Deck got into the hands of gamers, it was praised for its power, portability, and form. Gamers also enjoyed the flexibility of the device and the plethora of cool features that made it stand apart from its competitors. Despite this, some gamers still had a few nitpicky complaints about the device.
You're Running Out Of Time To Catch One Of Pokémon's Best
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" both offer players a wide variety of Pokémon to catch in the wild. However, one of them will soon be gone so it's best you hurry. If you've been playing "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" since the beginning, you might've noticed that the games have been featuring a raid event called "Charizard the Unrivaled." In this special 7-star raid, players have the opportunity at catching a special level 100 Charizard to add to their collection of Pokémon. Because it's a 7-star raid — the hardest raid level in the game — this is considered to be endgame content and should only be attempted with high-level Pokémon — which shouldn't be a problem with the right EXP hack.
