Police locate missing Kansas City man with dementia last seen Monday

Update: In an email at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, KCPD said Gerald Blewett had been found safe.

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding an older man with dementia who went missing earlier this week.

An endangered silver advisory alert was issued Thursday for Gerald Blewett, 71, who was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Blewett is six feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Puma tennis shoes.

He was last seen asleep at home, family said. He uses a mobility walker to get around.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911 or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-243-5220.