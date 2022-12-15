ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
14850.com

Lansing Market’s final day is Friday, December 16th

The Lansing Market, an independent grocery store that opened 11 years ago at the intersection of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads, has its final day today, the owners announced late Thursday night. The store will be open 10am-2pm, with a 50% discount on remaining merchandise. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said...
LANSING, NY
WLNS

Lansing School District holds press conference on school mergers

Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate holidays. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. After a legendary run, WLNS says goodbye to Lauren …. After a...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to running a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme for four years. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of bank fraud...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

