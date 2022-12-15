Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
wkar.org
USPS urges customers to mail packages before the end of the weekend for Christmas Day arrival
Time is running out to get holiday gifts and greeting cards in the mail, so that they arrive at their destinations by Christmas. With Christmas Day fast approaching, it’s now the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Ginger Reeder, is the supervisor at the...
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
14850.com
Lansing Market’s final day is Friday, December 16th
The Lansing Market, an independent grocery store that opened 11 years ago at the intersection of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads, has its final day today, the owners announced late Thursday night. The store will be open 10am-2pm, with a 50% discount on remaining merchandise. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said...
WLNS
Lansing School District holds press conference on school mergers
Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate …. Sparrow first responders help sick children celebrate holidays. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates. After a legendary run, WLNS says goodbye to Lauren …. After a...
abc12.com
Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to running a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme for four years. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of bank fraud...
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
Comments / 0