Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Minnesota Vikings Today
The Minnesota Vikings are currently second in the NFC with a 10-3 record. While their record is one of the best in the league, some fans aren't too sold on them as a Super Bowl contender. Those doubts are at an all-time high early in this afternoon's matchup against the...
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending of Commanders vs. Giants game: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Awful Performance Saturday
Things couldn't be going any worse for the Vikings this afternoon. At the two-minute warning before half, Minnesota finds itself down 30 to the Fightin' Jeff Saturdays. Mustering just 83 yards of total offense and giving up both a special teams and defensive score. Its hard to imagine that this...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas
Taylor (hamstring) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Taylor was temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury. His ability to return comes at a crucial point for Jacksonville, as starting left tackle Cam Robinson is now questionable to return with a knee injury, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Suiting up Sunday
Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will therefore make his return from a two-game absence after managing to close out the week with back-to-back full practices. The talented safety's return coincides with that of position mate Antoine Winfield (ankle), meaning the Buccaneers will have the back end of their defense intact against the Bengals' dangerous air attack.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Browns vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Cleveland knocks Baltimore out of first place in AFC North
In a sloppy, grungy, mistake-filled Saturday night affair, the Cleveland Browns defeated the division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Cleveland was gifted numerous opportunities to take and extend its lead thanks to errors on the part of Baltimore, and mostly did not take advantage of them. Had the Ravens been able to capitalize on their own chances with any degree of consistency, they likely would have won. Alas, that's not how things went down.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Over 100 yards in Week 15 win
Smith caught five of eight targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears. Smith's 45-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal, and he added a 38-yard catch in the two-minute drill to go over the 100-yard mark in the first half. A.J. Brown took over after halftime and finished with a team-leading 181 receiving yards, as the pair of productive wideouts accounted for 307 of Jalen Hurts' 315 passing yards. After topping 100 receiving yards only thrice in his first 28 NFL games, Smith has done so in two of the past three. The 2021 first-round pick is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops century mark in loss
Henry carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers. The running back led the Titans in both rushing yards and receiving yards but didn't get much help from the rest of his offense. Henry racked up his second straight 100-yard game and his seventh of the season, but he continues to look up at the Raiders' Josh Jacobs for the NFL rushing crown. However, Henry could close the gap significantly in Week 16 against a Texans defense he's torched for more than 200 rushing yards each of the last four times he's faced it.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set to start Sunday
Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Lions after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Wilson, who was a healthy scratch the past three games, was named the Jets' No. 2 quarterback over Joe Flacco earlier this week and will immediately step in as the starter since White hasn't been cleared for full contact. In seven starts this season, Wilson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions, and he also has 24 carries for 94 yards and another score.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
