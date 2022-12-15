Traveling: it can be done as simply as stopping by the Chilmark Library and walking out with a heap of books from their book sale. With each turn of the page you can be instantly transported to places you have never been before. Their two for one sale begins Friday, Dec. 23, so just fifty cents for hardcover titles. After Jan. 3 it’s all free but Food Pantry donations are greatly appreciated in exchange for the thousands of pages you just might walk out with. After a bout of illness I’m glad to know Ebba Hierta is back behind the desk and welcoming patrons.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO