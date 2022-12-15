Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Up Island Schools Hold Budget Hearing
When the Up-Island Regional School District holds a public hearing on its draft 2024 operating budget Thursday night, taxpayers will see a roughly 5.6 per cent increase over the current fiscal year’s bottom line of almost $14 million. Principals Susan Stevens of the Chilmark School and Donna Lowell-Bettencourt of...
vineyardgazette.com
Veterans Housing
The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee, initiated by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Veterans Services Program and facilitated by Dr. Robert Tankard, outreach worker/advocate and Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, are grateful that the town of Oak Bluffs has designated a parcel of land to build 12 units of housing for Island veterans. Community Services and the team wish to thank the town, who will soon be issuing an RFP to begin construction and operation of the units.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Keeps Single Tax Rate
Chilmark will keep a single tax rate after completing deliberations on the town’s real estate classification at a select board meeting Friday. Though the tax rate has not been set, assistant assessor Pam Bunker presented a series of statistics from the previous fiscal year at Friday’s meeting, including a total town valuation of $4,258,074,890. That number, she said, is a 15 per cent increase from last year.
vineyardgazette.com
Louis James Croft Jr., 95
Louis (Lou) James Croft Jr. of Edgartown died peacefully on Dec. 13. He was 95. He was born on April 23, 1927 to Louis James Croft Sr. and Marjorie Comer Croft in N. Billerica. He graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1945 and immediately upon graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During World War II, he was stationed in Boston, where he worked as a disbursing storekeeper until he was honorably discharged after the war.
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Residents Push Back on Over-Sand Vehicle Permits
Cape Pogue residents sounded off last week on over-sand vehicle usage at Chappaquiddick beaches owned and managed by The Trustees of Reservations, as the organization attempts to renew its permits with the town of Edgartown. On Friday, the organization announced that it would relinquish control of Norton Point Beach, after...
vineyardgazette.com
Community Pledges Support for Family of Riley Ignacio-Cameron
A GoFundMe fundraiser created in the wake of Islander and Marine Maritime Academy student Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s death has raised over $57,000 since it began last week. The page has served as both a site for fundraising and condolences for the community. Mr. Ignacio-Cameron died on Dec. 10 in a...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Dec. 23
It is seasonally cold, we have had rain and wind, and I am still waiting for the snow. To me, it makes the holiday season official. I was one of those kids who got a toboggan for Christmas and used it a lot. So, that would make me happy. Then it can go away.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Dec. 23
Traveling: it can be done as simply as stopping by the Chilmark Library and walking out with a heap of books from their book sale. With each turn of the page you can be instantly transported to places you have never been before. Their two for one sale begins Friday, Dec. 23, so just fifty cents for hardcover titles. After Jan. 3 it’s all free but Food Pantry donations are greatly appreciated in exchange for the thousands of pages you just might walk out with. After a bout of illness I’m glad to know Ebba Hierta is back behind the desk and welcoming patrons.
vineyardgazette.com
Douglas West, 77
Douglas West, a year-round resident of Martha’s Vineyard since 2017, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Dec. 16 in Falmouth. He was 77. He first came to the Island in 1952 at the invitation of Phil and Anita Buddington, whom his mother met at her first post-college job. He came every year thereafter, staying with the Buddingtons until 1960 when his parents bought Reunion, an 1869 gingerbread cottage at 4 Forest Circle in the Camp Ground. His granddaughter Grace is the fourth generation of Wests to make Reunion her summer home.
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Dec. 16
D. Orlando Keise and Lydia Keise purchased 8 Coffins Field Road in Edgartown from Gary Friedman for $2,975,000 on Dec. 15. Tammy Bolden and Todd W. Bolden purchased 10 Lagoon Road in Oak Bluffs from Dianne R. Sylvia and Arthur J. Bailow for $909,000 on Dec. 12. 107 Pennsylvania Avenue...
vineyardgazette.com
Circuit Avenue Arcade Will Stay After Property Sale
Ryan Family Amusements will remain on Circuit avenue after the prominent building and neighboring property was sold to a pair of Oak Bluffs businessmen earlier this month. Doug Abdelnour, Charles Hajjar and an LLC called Cottage City Realty Trust purchased the property addressed at 19 Circuit avenue for $4.7 million on Dec. 5, according to land records. The seller was Ryan Family Amusements.
vineyardgazette.com
Island Grown Initiative Purchases Kitchen Porch Catering
Island Grown Initiative finally has a kitchen of its own. The nonprofit announced this week that it has purchased the Kitchen Porch catering business in Edgartown from chef and educator Jan Buhrman, a longtime supporter who helped found the group in 2004. The acquisition, finalized Dec. 12, includes a fully-equipped...
vineyardgazette.com
Flu Season Arrives Early, Fueling Respiratory Illness Worries
In the face of holiday travel and a “tri-demic” of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on the Island, health officials are once again urging residents to take caution against the transmission of respiratory illnesses. To mitigate the spread, board of health officials encouraged residents to stay...
