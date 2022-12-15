ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Tyler Hammer, Jefferson County, is one of the thousands of Gygr-Gas companies with dwindling propane and no explanation from the company.

"They kind of left us in a bad spot right around the holidays," Hammer said.

Many across Missouri are complaining that the Boonville-based company stopped filling their tanks with no notice.

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday that will help customers of a propane company that has stopped making deliveries and responding to communication.

Parson's order will waive state laws and regulations that prevent gas companies from filing tanks owned by other gas companies, according to a governor's office news release. This will allow customers of Gygr-Gas to buy propane from other distributors.

"Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers," Parson said.

For customers like Hammer, this is only a temporary solution.

"I have to purchase my own tank and just for a fiber gallon tank, the cheapest one that I've seen for a new one is $2,700," Hammer said. "Which, I mean, that's a lot of money."

Temperatures could dip under 20 degrees in Mid-Missouri over the weekend, according to forecasts.

Parson said in a statement that while the state law is an important safety standard, immediate action is required in this case. Gygr-Gas hasn't responded to customers in months, the release says. Some propane tanks have been left empty because of it.

The release says the Missouri Propane Safety Commission has been following developments and might suspend the company's registration. The governor's office in its release included a map of propane retailers that is embedded below.

Propane-Retailers-_ Download

A Missouri Attorney General's Office spokesman said Thursday the office has received five complaints from Gygr-Gas customers and is investigating the company. Any customers are encouraged to call or file a complaint online .

The post Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

