Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niihau in Kauai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM HST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the lower elevations and up to a foot in the mountains. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Mountain Road, Peola, and Anatone. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter travel conditions at times this morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will impact travel Tuesday into Wednesday.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility.The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.
Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Heavy Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, highest near the Cascade crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-90 and Highway 12 will be impacted by snow.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lanai Leeward, Lanai Mauka, Lanai South, Lanai Windward by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lanai and Maui in Maui County through 300 AM HST At 147 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Halawa Valley to 42 miles southwest of Manele. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Lanai City, Kapalua, Honokohau, Puunene, Waikapu, Paia, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Waihee, Napili-Honokowai, Manele, Kaanapali, Haliimaile, Olowalu, Kanaha Beach Park and Honolua Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley County. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Haines Customs to Klukwan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FRIGID WIND CHILLS THROUGH THE WEEK A period of frigid wind chills will affect the area through the work week and into the Christmas weekend. Wind chills in the -30s and -40s are possible across eastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota. Bundle up and cover any exposed skin if going outside during the colder parts of the day.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-84 and Highway 204 will be impacted by snow.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with a few localized amounts up to a foot. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snowband will be positioned south of Route 28 and Old Forge through daybreak before moving southward after daybreak. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4360 7486 4373 7509 4362 7512 4340 7508 4314 7513 4314 7509 4337 7503 4336 7494 4345 7495 4345 7489 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
Winter Storm Watch issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Confidence is increasing for several inches of snowfall. Winds could gust as high as 45-50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, although blowing and drifting of snow and dangerously cold wind chills could linger well into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult if not impossible road conditions in snow and blowing snow. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is still a few days out but confidence in hazardous travel is increasing. Alternate travel plans may be necessary. Blowing and drifting snow may continue well into Friday as will the bitterly cold wind chills of 35 to 50 below zero.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lost River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Arco/Mud Lake Desert Lost River Valley- Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong Winds through Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Occasional gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the windier locations, such as Wyoming Boulevard. * WHERE...Natrona County and the Green Mountains. * WHEN...Through today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Areas of blowing snow may sharply reduce visibility at times.
