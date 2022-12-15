Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the lower elevations and up to a foot in the mountains. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Mountain Road, Peola, and Anatone. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter travel conditions at times this morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will impact travel Tuesday into Wednesday.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO