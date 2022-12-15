Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley County. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the lower elevations and up to a foot in the mountains. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Mountain Road, Peola, and Anatone. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter travel conditions at times this morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will impact travel Tuesday into Wednesday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through late Monday night. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 345 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 AM HST, radar indicated a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms slowly progressing eastward over the central portion of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 345 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: McCone WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McCone County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero through this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday with wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible around Bondurant. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Winchester, Culdesac, Gifford, Alpowa Summit, Peck, Pomeroy, and Soldiers Meadow Road. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Arthur; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Keya Paha; Sheridan; Western Cherry WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills colder than 20 below zero possible Monday and Tuesday nights. Wind chills around 50 below zero possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and northeastern panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daytime wind chill values will remain well below zero Tuesday through Friday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winter travel conditions are expected during the Monday morning commute. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible Tuesday evening and night impacting the Tuesday evening commute. Target Area: Washington Palouse SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. For western Whitman County, total snow accumulations Tuesday into Wednesday of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Tekoa, Plummer, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Rosalia, Pullman, Uniontown, La Crosse, Potlatch, and Colfax. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Badger Mountain Road, Oroville, Okanogan, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Omak, Nespelem, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niihau in Kauai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM HST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Odessa, Ephrata, Harrington, Othello, Creston, Wilbur, Quincy, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Ritzville, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0