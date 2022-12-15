Effective: 2022-12-19 03:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches possible with local amounts up to 18 inches around Lookout Pass and surrounding mountains. * WHERE...Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Pinehurst, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Osburn, Mullan, Wallace, and St. Maries. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions at times. Be prepared for winter travel conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with periods of moderate to heavy snow.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO