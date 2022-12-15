Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through late Monday night. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 345 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 AM HST, radar indicated a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms slowly progressing eastward over the central portion of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 345 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy lake effect snow will move into the area this morning and continue into the afternoon. Highest snowfall accumulations expected north of the Thruway. Snowfall rates may reach briefly a half an inch to an inch an hour.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility.The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Haines Customs to Klukwan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley County. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Heavy Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, highest near the Cascade crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-90 and Highway 12 will be impacted by snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches possible with local amounts up to 18 inches around Lookout Pass and surrounding mountains. * WHERE...Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Pinehurst, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Osburn, Mullan, Wallace, and St. Maries. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions at times. Be prepared for winter travel conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with periods of moderate to heavy snow.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ojai Valley and the western portion of the San Fernando Valley from Woodland Hills west to the Ventura County border. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Badger Mountain Road, Oroville, Okanogan, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Omak, Nespelem, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible around Bondurant. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Arthur; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Keya Paha; Sheridan; Western Cherry WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills colder than 20 below zero possible Monday and Tuesday nights. Wind chills around 50 below zero possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and northeastern panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daytime wind chill values will remain well below zero Tuesday through Friday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with a few localized amounts up to a foot. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snowband will be positioned south of Route 28 and Old Forge through daybreak before moving southward after daybreak. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4360 7486 4373 7509 4362 7512 4340 7508 4314 7513 4314 7509 4337 7503 4336 7494 4345 7495 4345 7489 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM HST FOR KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY At 1230 AM HST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kilauea to near Hanapepe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over sparsely populated areas of Kauai in Kauai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Comments / 0