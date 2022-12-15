Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero through this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday with wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

