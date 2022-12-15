Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niihau in Kauai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM HST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Wind Chill Warning issued for Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gates of the Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday with wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow likely with total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: McCone WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McCone County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-84 and Highway 204 will be impacted by snow.
Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong Winds through Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Occasional gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the windier locations, such as Wyoming Boulevard. * WHERE...Natrona County and the Green Mountains. * WHEN...Through today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Areas of blowing snow may sharply reduce visibility at times.
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through late Monday night. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 345 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 AM HST, radar indicated a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms slowly progressing eastward over the central portion of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 345 AM HST if flooding persists.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FRIGID WIND CHILLS THROUGH THE WEEK A period of frigid wind chills will affect the area through the work week and into the Christmas weekend. Wind chills in the -30s and -40s are possible across eastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota. Bundle up and cover any exposed skin if going outside during the colder parts of the day.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with a few localized amounts up to a foot. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snowband will be positioned south of Route 28 and Old Forge through daybreak before moving southward after daybreak. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4360 7486 4373 7509 4362 7512 4340 7508 4314 7513 4314 7509 4337 7503 4336 7494 4345 7495 4345 7489 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
Wind Chill Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero through this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday with wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy lake effect snow will move into the area this morning and continue into the afternoon. Highest snowfall accumulations expected north of the Thruway. Snowfall rates may reach briefly a half an inch to an inch an hour.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley County. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Chelan County SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches possible. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES .Light snow will slowly wane this morning across southeast Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle. A second storm system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with potential for heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Wind chills: Strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau with wind chills near minus twenty degrees. Wind chills near minus fifteen degrees will impact portions of the Western Columbia Basin. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Badger Mountain Road, Oroville, Okanogan, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Omak, Nespelem, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
