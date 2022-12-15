Effective: 2022-12-19 03:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 05:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County ARCTIC BLAST TO INVADE WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO THURSDAY A strong cold front will plow through West Texas and Southeast New Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter season into the region. At this time, the cold front is expected to reach northern Lea County mid morning Thursday, and and clear Presidio by or before early evening. Windy conditions are anticipated along and behind the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early north of I-10, and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind chills of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower are expected from the Guadalupe Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and areas north. Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to the single digits as far south as Marfa and Alpine, with teens expected in the Big Bend Area and lower Trans Pecos. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero will be possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing from the Guadalupe Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and areas north. Dangerous wind chills will be possible through Saturday morning. Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin and time outside due to dangerously low wind chills. Take precautions to protect pets and exposed pipes from cold temperatures. Stay tuned to your favorite news source or the latest forecast at weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation.

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO