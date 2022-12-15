Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niihau in Kauai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM HST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lanai Leeward, Lanai Mauka, Lanai South, Lanai Windward by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lanai and Maui in Maui County through 300 AM HST At 147 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Halawa Valley to 42 miles southwest of Manele. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Lanai City, Kapalua, Honokohau, Puunene, Waikapu, Paia, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Waihee, Napili-Honokowai, Manele, Kaanapali, Haliimaile, Olowalu, Kanaha Beach Park and Honolua Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Niihau in Kauai and Kauai in Kauai Counties through 115 AM HST At 1147 PM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles northwest of Polihale to 35 miles west of Barking Sands. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over sparsely populated areas of Niihau in Kauai and Kauai in Kauai Counties, including the following locations: Puhi...Waimea Canyon State Park...Kaumakani...Kealia...Kalihiwai Pakala Village...Hanamaulu...Wailua River State Park and Eleele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-84 and Highway 204 will be impacted by snow.
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through late Monday night. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 345 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 AM HST, radar indicated a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms slowly progressing eastward over the central portion of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 345 AM HST if flooding persists.
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility.The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 03:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 05:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County ARCTIC BLAST TO INVADE WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO THURSDAY A strong cold front will plow through West Texas and Southeast New Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter season into the region. At this time, the cold front is expected to reach northern Lea County mid morning Thursday, and and clear Presidio by or before early evening. Windy conditions are anticipated along and behind the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early north of I-10, and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind chills of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower are expected from the Guadalupe Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and areas north. Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to the single digits as far south as Marfa and Alpine, with teens expected in the Big Bend Area and lower Trans Pecos. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero will be possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing from the Guadalupe Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and areas north. Dangerous wind chills will be possible through Saturday morning. Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin and time outside due to dangerously low wind chills. Take precautions to protect pets and exposed pipes from cold temperatures. Stay tuned to your favorite news source or the latest forecast at weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The island of Kauai in Kauai County * Until 100 AM HST. * At 1200 AM HST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Na Pali State Park to 13 miles west of Barking Sands, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over sparsely populated areas of Kauai in Kauai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin and Southeast Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches in the Star Valley; 10 to 16 inches in the Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult especially over mountain passes which includes Salt River Pass. Snow and blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times especially in the mountains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy lake effect snow will move into the area this morning and continue into the afternoon. Highest snowfall accumulations expected north of the Thruway. Snowfall rates may reach briefly a half an inch to an inch an hour.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the mountains; 6 to 11 inches in the Jackson Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult especially over mountain passes. This includes Togwotee and Teton Passes. Snow and blowing snow will severely limit visibility at times especially in the mountains as well as north of Jackson to Moran Junction. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with a few localized amounts up to a foot. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snowband will be positioned south of Route 28 and Old Forge through daybreak before moving southward after daybreak. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4360 7486 4373 7509 4362 7512 4340 7508 4314 7513 4314 7509 4337 7503 4336 7494 4345 7495 4345 7489 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
Wind Chill Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lost River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 02:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Arco/Mud Lake Desert Lost River Valley- Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
