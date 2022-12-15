Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Play Carole King in Biopic Based on ‘Beautiful’ Musical

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The actress who’ll play Carole King in an upcoming biopic based on Broadway musical Beautiful has been selected: On Thursday, Sony announced that Where the Crawdads Sing actress Daisy Edgar-Jones will play King in the upcoming film .

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” Carole King told Variety about the casting. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Lisa Cholodenko, who worked on Golden Globe-winning The Kids Are All Right in 2010, will direct the film. Most recently, Cholodenko directed the first two episodes of the 2022 season of The Girl From Plainville .

Playtone’s Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film with Paul Blake, who led production on the stage show.

The Broadway show chronicled King’s early career, from her time as half of the heroically hit-making Sixties songwriting team with her then-husband Gerry Goffin to her emergence as a phenomenally successful solo singer-songwriter in the Seventies.

The musical featured some of King’s biggest hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “One Fine Day.”

Edgar-Jones is currently up for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series for her role in Under the Banner of Heaven . She also starred in Normal People and Fresh .