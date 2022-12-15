Local organizations giving 300 gifts away to seniors in Five Cities

OCEANO, Calif. – Home Instead, People Self-Help Housing, Meals that Connect, and other organizations teamed up to provide holiday gifts and meals to seniors in Five Cities.

Volunteers also stepped up to deliver them.

Home Instead, a local home health care service, said community members have helped SLO County seniors who may be alone this holiday season by generously donating gifts through the 2022 Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Volunteers said close to 110 gifts with meals to seniors through the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

A total of 300 gifts are expected to be delivered this holiday season.



