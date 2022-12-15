Dan McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge

ST. LOUIS – Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged McLaughlin with one felony for a persistent offender of driving earlier this month. Creve Coeur police arrested McLaughlin on Dec. 4 after he failed a sobriety test in a traffic stop on Interstate 270.

McLaughlin sent the following statement to FOX 2 on Thursday afternoon:

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me. I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

McLaughlin, 48, had handled play-by-play duties for St. Louis Cardinals games through FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest since 2000.

McLaughlin’s most recent arrest marks his DWI charge. In 2010, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was suspended, but not revoked. In 2011, he was arrested after a one-vehicle crash near his home in Chesterfield. FOX Sports Midwest suspended him from all broadcasts, including the World Series run. McLaughlin later returned to baseball broadcasts in February 2012.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

OzarksFirst Daily News

According to Missouri law, a persistent offender of DWI is someone who has been charged with at least two prior convictions of intoxication-related traffic crimes. McLaughlin’s next court hearing over the felony charge is planned for Feb. 3.

In addition to his experience with the Cardinals, McLaughlin previously tackled play-by-pay duties for Saint Louis University Basketball broadcasts and contributed to St. Louis Blues broadcasts on KPLR and Bally Sports Midwest. A 1996 Lindenwood graduate, McLaughlin called his first major league game at the age of 23. He previously ran a sports podcast and internet video site called Scoops With Danny Mac .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.