ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hundreds of hospital appointments postponed as nurses take part in strike

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dD2xH_0jjxxgRD00

Hundreds of appointments and procedures at hospitals across Northern Ireland were postponed or cancelled as nurses took part in strike action.

On the picket lines in Belfast nurses spoke of an effective pay cut over the last decade and their concern for the next generation of nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strike was the second in three years in the region, and the first involving nursing staff from England and Wales.

Nurses braved freezing conditions to gather at picket lines outside hospitals across Northern Ireland from 8am on Thursday to 8pm in the 12-hour action.

A second strike is planned for next Tuesday.

A number of areas, including emergency departments, are exempt from the RCN walkout.

I am absolutely clear that no member of nursing staff wants to be in this position but we have been left with no choice but to take action

Rita Devlin, RCN

Michael Rooney, a nurse of 27 years, works in the acute mental health inpatient centre at Belfast City Hospital.

His son, Michael, who recently graduated, is also a mental health nurse.

Mr Rooney Snr, who was on the picket line outside the hospital on Thursday, told the PA news agency he worries for the next generation of nurses.

“I’m relatively lucky. I’ve had a very good career over 27 years,” he said.

“But my son, Michael, who’s also a mental health nurse, he’s just qualified two years, but he was one of the students who the Government asked to come out of their training and to facilitate help on the ward during Covid.

“Now he’s a brand new staff nurse and he’s currently on £25,600, not the £32,000 that the Government says new nurses are on.

“He and a lot of his colleagues came out early of their training to work on the wards to protect the public from Covid and he’s now going to be on strike today for a fair pay award.”

Mr Rooney said nurses’ pay has been cut in real terms by 20% over the last decade while the salaries of some Government officials have increased by 20% over the same period.

“We are the people who everyone clapped for and yet the Government is forcing us on to the picket line today,” he said.

“The minister, Steve Barclay, won’t even meet and discuss pay with our RCN leader, Pat Cullen, and the Government has forced us on to the picket line today in the cold in the month of December.”

Thursday’s action comes after health workers from three of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions: Unison, Nipsa and GMB, took part in a 24-hour strike on Monday in the fight for better pay and conditions.

The RCN said they took part in the industrial action “with heavy hearts”, but insisted they feel they have been “left with no choice”.

There were picket lines outside every hospital in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health warned that the action would inevitably have an impact on an already fragile health service.

Health trusts across Northern Ireland announced the postponement of hundreds of appointments, including 587 outpatient appointments at the Western Trust where eight planned inpatient and day case procedures were also cancelled.

The Belfast Trust said 588 outpatients appointments were cancelled, as well as 54 inpatient day cases cancelled.

The Northern Trust said 155 appointments were postponed, and the South Eastern Trust said 774 outpatient appointments were postponed and 38 day-case, surgical procedures and endoscopy investigations were postponed.

The Southern Trust said 183 outpatient appointments were cancelled on Thursday, as well as a number of other services impacted.

The RCN said its members voted unanimously to take action earlier this year in response to an inadequate pay award that is well below inflation.

Rita Devlin, director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said none of their members wants to be in this position.

“I am absolutely clear that no member of nursing staff wants to be in this position but we have been left with no choice but to take action,” she said.

“As we have seen this week, all areas of health care are under enormous pressure.

“Those working in the service are the same staff that have just carried us through a pandemic and are now being expected to deal with unsafe staffing levels, leaving them unable to provide the care for patients that they want to.

“We simply cannot continue like this for much longer.”

Ms Devlin said the pay situation was a “key factor” in workforce vacancies, saying there are almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts in the HSC (health and social care) sector across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said it “fully understands the frustration and deep concern of staff”.

The department said intensive work is ongoing to mitigate the impact on patients where possible.

“There has been constructive partnership working between the RCN and the chief nursing officer and HSC trust directors of nursing on patient safety issues, including derogations from strike action to maintain critical services,” a spokesperson said.

“However, as the department has previously stated, already fragile services will inevitably be further impaired by industrial action.”

The department voiced “particular concern” at the cumulative impact of repeated strike days, at a time when it described the health service as “facing what many regard as the most challenging winter in its history”.

“The industrial dispute is a national dispute which is only resolvable at national level.

“Northern Ireland has a policy of pay parity with England for nurses and other HSC workers covered by the Agenda for Change framework,” the spokesperson said.

“The Department of Health remains extremely concerned at the scale of the current pressures on health and social care services – and the impact this is having on patients, service users, carers and staff.

“The challenges being faced here are mirrored in neighbouring jurisdictions.

“It is the reality that there are no quick or simple solutions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS faces ‘incredibly challenging’ time as nurses warn strikes could last months

The NHS is facing an “incredibly challenging and disrupted” week, a health leader has warned, as nurses suggested strikes could potentially last six months.Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, urged the Government and unions to come to an agreement on pay as she said the nurse strike on Tuesday and one by ambulance workers on Wednesday would have an impact on patients.It comes as Patricia Marquis, the England director for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said the union did not want protracted strikes but its mandate covered the next six months.Ms Cordery told BBC Breakfast NHS trust...
The Independent

‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS

Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
The Independent

Steve Barclay ‘keen’ to talk to medical unions but resists pressure on pay

Steve Barclay has said that he is "keen" to talk to a nursing union but insisted that calls for a 5 per cent pay rise above inflation are "not affordable" amid historic NHS strike action.Nursing staff walked out on 15 December, and will go on strike again on 20 December, in what is the largest action of its kind in the health service's history.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has vowed to strike again in January if ministers will not negotiate on pay in the 48 hours after its members walk out on Tuesday.Sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Steve Barclay ‘holding country to ransom’ by refusing to discuss nurses pay, says union boss

Health secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of “holding the country to ransom” by refused to discuss pay ahead of further NHSstrikes.The health braces for major disruption in the run up to Christmas, with nurses set to walk out on Tuesday and ambulance crews set to start industrial action on Wednesday.Unite leader Sharon Graham also said Steve Barclay will get a “rude awakening” if he refuses to negotiate on pay, as she insisted the unions will not “blink first” to break the deadlock.Ms Graham, whose union is co-ordinating the ambulance strikes with Unison and GMB, said he will “have to carry the...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
The Independent

Body of Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon repatriated to Ireland

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney has been returned to his grieving family after being repatriated from Lebanon.A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Private Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.The 23-year-old’s remains left Beirut Airport on an Irish Air Corps Casa plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier ahead of his journey home.Before leaving Beirut, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation...
The Independent

Strikes to cause severe disruption to Christmas Eve getaways

Strikes by railway workers will cause ‘needless misery’ by severely disrupting services on Christmas Eve, Network Rail has warned.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by Network Rail will walkout from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.When the industrial action was announced, the RMT claimed it would “only affect engineering work and not train services”.The RMT is causing needless misery to its own membersAndrew Haines, Network RailBut passengers are being urged to only travel on Christmas Eve “if absolutely necessary”, and to consider...
The Independent

Strikes close three remote Scottish airports

Three of Scotland’s most remote airports are closed on Monday due to strikes.The facilities on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland, will also be shuttered on Thursday as a result of the action from Unite union members.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) also confirmed earlier this month that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm during the strikes and Kirkwall Airport in Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.Unite has confirmed that strike action will take place...
The Independent

Where are free supermarket vouchers being issued this Christmas?

Low-income families across Britain could be entitled to receive free supermarket vouchers worth as much as £70 this Christmas as part of local welfare programmes.The UK government has made an additional £421m available to county councils and unitary authorities across the nation via its Household Support Fund.The investment covers the period 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023, with the decision on how to spend the cash left up to local authorities, although it is specifically intended, according to the government, “to support households in the most need; particularly those who may not be eligible for the other support government...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday in a victory for the government's controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the individual circumstances of the people it...
The Independent

Tories blamed on grim update for record gynaecology wait times

Waiting times for gynaecology appointments have trebled in the past decade, with MPs and healthcare bodies accusing the Conservative Party of “failing women”.NHS England data shows that in October 2012, the average waiting time to see a gynaecologist was 4.8 weeks. This figure had increased to 15.6 weeks by October 2022, a rise of 225 per cent. The figures show that 38,231 women have been waiting for longer than a year, while 69 patients have been waiting more than 24 months, The Guardian reports.Dr Ranee Thakar, the president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), said “Women’s...
BBC

Essex mother 'may go hungry' to save money to feed children

A single mother-of-four says she is having to consider whether or not to feed herself some nights so she has enough to feed her children, despite government energy subsidies saving £900 a year for a "typical" household. BBC Politics East has been looking at how price rises are hitting people and businesses.
The Independent

Former Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drink

Australia’s former deputy prime minister was taken to hospital after drinking an entire bowl of a traditional drink with sedative qualities that was meant to be sipped.Michael McCormack was treated for dehydration after consuming an entire shell of Micronesian sakau in one go, believing it to be similar to South Pacific kava.The drink is intended to be consumed in small quantities at a time.The Nationals MP said: “In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia’s leader of the opposition repeatedly calls female deputy speaker ‘Mr Speaker’Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaOne arrested and three in critical condition after crowd crush at Brixton Academy
The Independent

Mum of girl with cystic fibrosis rebukes Steve Barclay over NHS staff pressures

A mother of a three-year-old girl suffering from cystic fibrosis has rebuked Steve Barclay over NHS staff working conditions as he visited a London hospital.The Health Secretary was confronted by Sarah Pinnington-Auld when he met her and her daughter Lucy during a visit to King’s College University Hospital in Denmark Hill on Monday.During a conversation by Lucy’s hospital bed, Ms Pinnington-Auld could be heard telling Mr Barclay that staff are “absolutely amazing” but pressures on the NHS are affecting the care for their daughter, whose recent bronchoscopy had to be delayed due to a lack of beds.“The damage that you’re...
The Independent

Japanese care home admits to sterilising mentally ill couples

A group home in northern Japan has admitted to making sterilisation treatment a condition for mentally ill residents if they wished to get married or live together in the facility.The home operated by Asunaro Social Welfare Service Corporation in Esashi, Hokkaido, has made sterilisation a requirement for mentally ill couples for more than 20 years, it said on Sunday. At least 16 residents or eight couples agreed to the condition and underwent sterilisation over the period of two decades, the operators said. It told the residents that the home could not offer childcare facilities as it did not have...
NBC News

Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids

Hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of strep A in kids that are higher than normal while hospitals in the U.K. say the infection has caused the death of at least 15 children since September. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains what could be behind the increase in infections among kids and what symptoms parents should look for. Dec. 16, 2022.
The Independent

Voices: The Rwanda plan might be lawful, but it still won’t work

Not a good day for human rights, and Britain’s slide away from the obligations of international conventions and simple decency towards those fleeing war and persecution. The High Court has decided that the Rwanda policy is lawful, though the treatment of some individuals was certainly was not – ministers failed to examine their cases properly. There is some hope that an appeal on the main ruling will be granted in January. And individual cases may still go to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.Still, the outlook is poor. Even if the various appeals eventually succeed, before long...
The Independent

UK billionaire numbers rise by 20% since pandemic as cost of living crisis deepens

The number of billionaires in the UK has risen by 20 per cent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research reveals. The Equality Trust found that the number of billionaires increased from 147 in 2020 to 177 this year despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, with the average billionaire having around £2bn in wealth.The equality charity has said the rise of billionaires in Britain is a “national disgrace” and comes as some families are forced to choose between heating and eating because of the soaring cost of gas and electricity. Jo Wittams, co-executive director of the Equality...
The Independent

Christmas travel chaos: All the train and flight problems to navigate this week

The busiest week of the winter for travel has begun, with millions of people on the move between now and 25 December. But travellers face a wide range of disruption on the railways and in the skies, with strikes, staff shortage and weather combining to create a travel nightmare before Christmas.This is all you need to know as the race begins.What’s happening on the railways?The latest round of national strikes has ended, with disruption continuing through to Sunday evening.This week rail passengers can expect “disruption as normal”: high winds in southern England have led to speed restrictions on South Western...
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy