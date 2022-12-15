Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Allegheny County organizations awarded $27 million for community safety initiatives
PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency recently awarded more than $27 million to local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other community safety-focused organizations throughout the region, the state House Allegheny County Democratic Delegation. “These investments will play a fundamental role in reducing crime across Allegheny County,”...
WTRF
11-year-old cancer survivor sworn in as honorary member of Wheeling Police Department
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During Lt. Josh Sanders graduation from the National FBI Academy he had the privilege of honoring 11-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland, Texas. DJ was sworn in as an honorary member of the Wheeling Police Department and 52 other agencies during a special...
WTRF
“Cops and Kids” shopping event lets children shop with a cop this Christmas
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa gets a little extra help in Ohio County every year from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and Wheeling Police Department. Walmart in The Highlands was filled with law enforcement volunteering their time to the annual “Cops and Kids” shopping event. Hundreds...
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Carts of Christmas cheer for kids at Belmont County Shop with a Deputy
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We all deserve the wide-eyed Christmas wonder of playing with presents as children on Christmas Day. And today Belmont County deputies brought that to more than five dozen kids by taking them shopping today. The Shop with a Deputy event started out at Eat and Park for breakfast, before moving […]
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County
A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
Belmont County Sheriff’s looking for Harley Davidson Trailer that hit vehicles at Sam’s Club
The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is needing the publics help finding a Harley Davidson trailer that hit two vehicles in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Belmont County Officials say there were no witnesses and they also don’t have any plate information of the SUV that was pulling the trailer.
WTRF
Ohio teacher files suit after forced resignation for not using students’ preferred pronouns
Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio middle school teacher, citing her religious beliefs, was forced to resign after she told her boss that she would not address students by their preferred pronouns, according to a report by NBCNews. Vivian Geraghty, the teacher, is suing Jackson Memorial Middle School’s principal, the...
1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
cleveland19.com
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WTRF
Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly harassing a judge involved with his case
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WTRF
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
Comments / 0