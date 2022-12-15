PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO