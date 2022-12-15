ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Allegheny County organizations awarded $27 million for community safety initiatives

PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency recently awarded more than $27 million to local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other community safety-focused organizations throughout the region, the state House Allegheny County Democratic Delegation. “These investments will play a fundamental role in reducing crime across Allegheny County,”...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County

A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly harassing a judge involved with his case

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy