Read full article on original website
Related
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Tri-City Herald
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Look at Messy House After Stormi Destroys Bathroom: ‘Beautiful Surprise’
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote over a photo of the disaster shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 16.
Tri-City Herald
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos
Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time
Rihanna fans are among the most dedicated in the world, and now, they're heaping praise onto the star's "adorable" months-old son. A 45-second video of the singer's baby was posted to her TikTok on Saturday. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed the boy to the world in May.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Grandfather Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words Before His Death
Just days before his tragic death last week, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss shared some touching last words with his grandfather, Eddy Boss. Now, Eddy Boss is speaking out just days after Stephen Boss’s tragic passing and sharing this meaningful moment with his late grandson. “Every word has meaning,”...
Comments / 0