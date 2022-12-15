ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos

Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time

Rihanna fans are among the most dedicated in the world, and now, they're heaping praise onto the star's "adorable" months-old son. A 45-second video of the singer's baby was posted to her TikTok on Saturday. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed the boy to the world in May.

