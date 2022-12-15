ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Ukraine ambassador says Kyiv not concerned about GOP spending scrutiny

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that her government is not concerned about increasing GOP scrutiny of spending on Ukraine as Republicans prepare to take the House majority. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Markarova whether she was worried about the new balance of power in…
dallasexpress.com

Petraeus Talks Military and Ukraine

Preparing the military for an eventual conflict with China, sending aid to Ukraine, and vaccinating American soldiers should be top priorities for the U.S. military, according to retired Gen. David Petraeus. The Senate will soon vote on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and former CIA director Petraeus, who served...
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
New York Post

Putin readies massive Yars nuclear missile capable of hitting US and UK

Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin has reasserted his nuclear threat against the West by appearing to prepare a massive nuclear missile that is capable of hitting both the US and UK for combat use. Footage released Wednesday shows the installation of a massive Russian Yars rocket into a silo at the Kozelsk military compound in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow. The intercontinental ballistic missile has a range of 7,500 miles and was installed in a silo launch pad using a special transport and loading unit, according to the Mirror. The Yars missile complex has a capacity “12 times greater than the...

