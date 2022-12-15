ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Proposed School Budget Grows by 4 Percent

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad is recommending a 4 percent budget increase for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2023. The proposed budget totals $46,970,181, an increase of $1,813,891 over the current year’s $45,157,090. The proposal, which was presented to the School Committee at its meeting...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Focus Group Sessions Coming Up

~Submitted by Brad Morrison, Chair, For Bedford School Committee. Dear Bedford Public Schools and Bedford Communities,. The School Committee, in conjunction with Glenn Koocher from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), has scheduled a series of focus group sessions so that we may hear from various groups of interested people as we undertake our search for the next Superintendent of Schools.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Town Meeting – Time for Some Changes

The time has come to reimagine how Town Meeting is structured. Town Meeting is inaccessible to thousands of voters, as evidenced by the difference in voter turnout between Election Day and Town Meeting. On November 8, 2022, 6,507 Bedford voters (or 61.8%) cast a ballot ( https://www.bedfordma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1913/November-8-2022-State-Election-Unofficial-Results-PDF); in contrast, six days later, only 1,074, or 10.2% of registered electors, voted on the final, most controversial article of Special Town Meeting. The difference in voter turnout is alarming. (Even more troubling, Bedford’s quorum for Town Meeting is 100 people, less than 1% of current registered voters!) On top of that, Massachusetts’s voter rights laws do not protect employees from taking protected time off from work to participate in Town Meeting.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire! 
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rotary Club of Bedford Winter Community Breakfast Wrap Up

The Bedford High School cafeteria was bustling with activity bright and early on Sunday morning, Dec. 11. After a three-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bedford held their annual holiday breakfast fundraiser for the 34th time! Formerly Breakfast with Santa, the event was broadened to include more than the beloved photos with Santa, hot pancake breakfast, crafts, and annual custom coloring book (download the coloring book here). This year, families also enjoyed a winter photo booth, many games of dreidel, cookie decorating, meeting Mrs. Claus, and as a special treat – live music by Bedford students through POMS (Patrons of Music Students).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice

The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

South Road Apartments Inch Closer to Approval

The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is on the verge of approving a comprehensive permit for construction of a 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd., behind the southeast corner with Summer Street. The proposal, which has been before the board four sessions over three months, needs only formal responses to...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives

Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence

The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Accelerating

The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Reflections on Taking the Bedford Holiday House Tour

One of the most popular events in Bedford at this time of year is the Holiday House Tour, organized by local realtor Suzanne & Company. As has been the case during the Covid pandemic, this was the Front Steps Edition of the tour. In the past, people on the tour could enter participants’ homes, but during the pandemic, people needed to stay outside to enjoy the many outdoor decorations.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
