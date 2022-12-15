Read full article on original website
Planning Board Endorses Concept Draft of Carlisle Road Housing
The Bedford Planning Board endorsed a concept draft of a proposed Local Initiative Project (LIP) on land off Carlisle Road on Tuesday. The concept, first brought to the board in 2021, proposes more than 100 housing units, creating more diversified and affordable housing in Bedford. As a LIP, it is...
Proposed School Budget Grows by 4 Percent
Bedford Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad is recommending a 4 percent budget increase for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2023. The proposed budget totals $46,970,181, an increase of $1,813,891 over the current year’s $45,157,090. The proposal, which was presented to the School Committee at its meeting...
Panel Explores Pluses, Minuses of State’s Economic Competitiveness
There are threats to the Bay State’s continuing robust economic competitiveness: the high cost of doing business, housing prices and supply, population decline. There are positives as well, many of them centered in the region that includes Bedford. Those were among the conclusions emerging from a panel discussion on...
Town Election, March 11: Candidates Needed for 13 Open Positions on Town Boards
The Town’s elected boards can only operate effectively when they are fully staffed. Ideally, at the Town Election on March 11, registered voters will have choices to ensure that board members represent the community. For the upcoming spring election there are 13 open positions on seven boards and committees.
School Superintendent Search Focus Group Sessions Coming Up
~Submitted by Brad Morrison, Chair, For Bedford School Committee. Dear Bedford Public Schools and Bedford Communities,. The School Committee, in conjunction with Glenn Koocher from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), has scheduled a series of focus group sessions so that we may hear from various groups of interested people as we undertake our search for the next Superintendent of Schools.
Letter to the Editor: Town Meeting – Time for Some Changes
The time has come to reimagine how Town Meeting is structured. Town Meeting is inaccessible to thousands of voters, as evidenced by the difference in voter turnout between Election Day and Town Meeting. On November 8, 2022, 6,507 Bedford voters (or 61.8%) cast a ballot ( https://www.bedfordma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1913/November-8-2022-State-Election-Unofficial-Results-PDF); in contrast, six days later, only 1,074, or 10.2% of registered electors, voted on the final, most controversial article of Special Town Meeting. The difference in voter turnout is alarming. (Even more troubling, Bedford’s quorum for Town Meeting is 100 people, less than 1% of current registered voters!) On top of that, Massachusetts’s voter rights laws do not protect employees from taking protected time off from work to participate in Town Meeting.
Hearing Continues on Proposed Housing at Former Horse Farm
The Bedford Planning Board continued its virtual public hearing on a request for a special permit that would allow a planned residential development on a former horse farm at 251A and 251F Old Billerica Road on Tuesday. The hearing began in September, and after testimony on Tuesday, the board voted...
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
Rotary Club of Bedford Winter Community Breakfast Wrap Up
The Bedford High School cafeteria was bustling with activity bright and early on Sunday morning, Dec. 11. After a three-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bedford held their annual holiday breakfast fundraiser for the 34th time! Formerly Breakfast with Santa, the event was broadened to include more than the beloved photos with Santa, hot pancake breakfast, crafts, and annual custom coloring book (download the coloring book here). This year, families also enjoyed a winter photo booth, many games of dreidel, cookie decorating, meeting Mrs. Claus, and as a special treat – live music by Bedford students through POMS (Patrons of Music Students).
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice
The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
South Road Apartments Inch Closer to Approval
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is on the verge of approving a comprehensive permit for construction of a 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd., behind the southeast corner with Summer Street. The proposal, which has been before the board four sessions over three months, needs only formal responses to...
Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives
Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
Former Colleagues Recall King’s Contributions as an Elected Official
Former colleagues and associates are reflecting on the contributions to Bedford town government of William King, who died this week at the age of 94. King, a graduate of the former Boston Trade School, was a building contractor and project manager. After retiring from the building trades, he worked as a local real estate agent.
Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence
The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
Podcast #5 in the Bedford Explained Series: Bedford Santa Program
Christmas time is here and today we’re looking into a tradition in town that reminds us all of what a special place we live in. We’re talking about the Bedford Community Santa Program. The Bedford Community Santa Program has been running since 1946. It started when one of...
School Superintendent Search Accelerating
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Reflections on Taking the Bedford Holiday House Tour
One of the most popular events in Bedford at this time of year is the Holiday House Tour, organized by local realtor Suzanne & Company. As has been the case during the Covid pandemic, this was the Front Steps Edition of the tour. In the past, people on the tour could enter participants’ homes, but during the pandemic, people needed to stay outside to enjoy the many outdoor decorations.
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Navy Works to Deter Abandoned Building Access at Superfund Site
As protracted environmental cleanup continues, the U.S. Navy – owner of contaminated acreage on the north side of Hartwell Road – is taking steps to better secure abandoned buildings from unauthorized access. Steve Passafaro, a Navy engineering consultant from a New Jersey firm, told the Restoration Advisory Board...
Was Jack the Giant Killer Bedford’s most famous canine? A story from Bedford Historical Society
With some snow on the ground and a touch of winter in the air, we’re reminded of some Bedford lore: the story of a very famous dog spending his retirement years in Bedford. This story is published with agreement from the Bedford Historical Society, originally published in October 2015.
