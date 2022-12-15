WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloanna “Clo” Irwanna McKean was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and valued friend. Surrounded by loved ones, Clo passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 85, after complications from recent heart surgery. Her smile, internal and external beauty as a person, is cherished and will be sadly missed.

