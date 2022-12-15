Read full article on original website
Jeffrey L. Tyree, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Tyree, of Berlin Center, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., in Salem North Healthcare Center. He was 53. Jeffrey was born on November 21, 1969, in Parma, the son of the late Lennis and Alice Dawson Tyree. He...
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith and was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Charles M. “Chuck” Blyler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles M. Blyler, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Charles passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Sheperd of the Valley of Poland. Chuck,...
Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Sr. 79, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone House in Cleveland, Ohio. Lemuel was born December 31, 1943 in Ackmar, Alabama, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Hinson...
Herbert Carl Duwe, Negely, Ohio
NEGELY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Carl Duwe, 92, of Negley, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at UPMC McCandless, Pittsburgh. He was born on July 18, 1930, in Webster, New York, son of the late Carl and Erma Grabau Duwe. Herbert had a strong faith and was a member...
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, Elkton, Ohio
ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, 80, passed away peacefully at 2:48 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home following a recent brief illness. Mr. Westover was born March 18, 1942, in Elkton, a son of the late Ross J. and Beatrice O. “Bea”...
Susan M Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Hogue, age 69 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 16, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 22, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Francis Arthur Kaufman and...
Dorothy G. Harrison, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Harrison, age 93, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 16, 2022. Dorothy was born May 22, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Carl and Mildred Andrews Vernon. She was a graduate of Sharon High School. Dorothy was a...
Sterling Dale Glover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sterling Dale Glover, 70, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Sterling was born April 19, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Roosevelt, Sr. and Dessiree Townsend Glover. He was a 1970 graduate of South High School. He attended Ohio...
William A. Grieb, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Grieb, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio. He was born March 8, 1945 in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of the late William A., Sr. and Mildred France (Daerr) Grieb. William was a veteran...
Carmel J. Vigorito, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel J. Vigorito, 88, of Niles, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. She was born June 26, 1934, in Niles, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Bambino Vigorito. Carmel worked as a...
Evalena Cottrill, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evalena Cottrill, 83, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. She was born December 29, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lorenza Martin Westfall and the late Nora (Payne) Westfall.
Thomas Holmes Leonard, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Holmes Leonard passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. He was born January 30, 1946 in Lackawanna, New York. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Tom also worked for New York Central Railroad. He is survived by his wife...
Felix “Phil” Pizzola, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew...
Cloanna “Clo” Irwanna McKean, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloanna “Clo” Irwanna McKean was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and valued friend. Surrounded by loved ones, Clo passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 85, after complications from recent heart surgery. Her smile, internal and external beauty as a person, is cherished and will be sadly missed.
Roger Thomas Bowden, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden. He is the current owner of...
Virgil D. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House. Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager. Mr. Taylor was a proud union...
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
Larry L. Brubaker, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Brubaker, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Mercy Cleveland Clinic Medical Center in Canton. He was born April 4, 1951, to the late William and Carolyn Brubaker. Larry was a sport’s enthusiast. He enjoyed playing basketball, shooting pool, playing golf,...
