Senate Republicans want to phase in a flat 3.5% income tax

MADISON - Senate Republicans are working on a plan that would create a flat income tax in Wisconsin of 3.5%, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. The proposal, similar to a plan floated by one Republican candidate for governor during the midterm election cycle, could run into roadblocks with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has promoted a separate tax plan of cutting income taxes by 10% for middle class taxpayers.
Van Orden prepares to join Congress, takes office Jan. 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman-elect for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, is gearing up to be sworn in to office. Van Orden spent three weeks in Washington, D.C. setting up his office and training. Van Orden says he will do his best to represent everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, including those who didn’t vote for him in Nov.
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
