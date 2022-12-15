Artist creates intricate sand art portraits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

A sand artist who was driven to find a new craft by a bad breakup is sharing clips of his impressive creations on TikTok .

James Sun quit his job after a relationship ended and spent around $30,000 learning how to make sand art masterpieces.

Among his work are portraits of Ronaldo, Messi, and the character Wednesday Adams.

The 36-year-old makes between 10 and 15 pieces each month, and they go for upwards of $1,500 each.

He also makes sponsored art for the likes of BMW, FC Barcelona, and Nickelodeon.

