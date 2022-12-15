ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt

Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2. Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.
Tracey Folly

'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies

Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore

Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married. during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla. "We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."
Taye Diggs Weighs in on Returning for a How Stella Got Her Groove Back Sequel

Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. Taye Diggs is ready to get his groove on—again. The actor returns as Harper Stewart from The Best Man films in Peacock's new miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters. But there's one rom-com role from his repertoire that E! News' Justin Sylvester would love to see him reprise: Winston Shakespeare from How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer

Watch: Babylon Star Jean Smart PERFECTLY Sums Up Film. If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call. The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.
Nicky Hilton’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Presents Inspired by Her Famous Family

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's collections with French Sole and Sun House. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
