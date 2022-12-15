ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

wkzo.com

Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations

A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
MLive

$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

No injuries reported in Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – Residents were able to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo without injury. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, when Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of a residence in the 3000 block of Alpine Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Fire at Arlington Trading Post closes part of M-43 in Bangor

BANGOR, MI — Firefighters in Van Buren County were dispatched to Arlington Trading Post early Saturday morning after reports of a large fire from a Bangor police officer. Alarms were sounded just before 5 a.m. at the trading post at 56955 M-43, east of downtown Bangor, according to a Facebook post from South Haven Area Emergency Services, one of several agencies responding to the fire.
BANGOR, MI
WNDU

Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Howard Township fire Department say “a number of pigs” are dead after a barn fire early Friday morning in Cass County. Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township. When they arrived, they found a large barn fully engulfed with fire.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

