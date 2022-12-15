Read full article on original website
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Is it Illegal to Drive Below the Posted Speed Limit on Illinois Roads?
Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. It can cause accidents and confusion on the road, and it can also be a traffic violation. But is it actually illegal to drive below the posted speed limit in Illinois?. I was wondering about this while driving...
Where are Illinois car prices headed in 2023?
(NEXSTAR) — With limited supply and an ever-increasing demand for vehicles, it hasn’t been an easy year for car buyers across the nation, let alone Illinoisans. But that may change in 2023. analyzed more than 3.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in May and November 2021 and 2022...
KMOV
Circle K giving motorists gas discount Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K had a great deal for motorists Friday. As part of Circle K Fuel Day, the company gave motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas. The deal was good at Circle K locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris was...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Winter driving conditions in Illinois' near future
(The Center Square) – With a threat of winter weather this week in Illinois, insurance officials are reminding Illinoisans about winter driving conditions and to be prepared. According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 70% of the nation's roads are in regions that average more than five inches...
Looking For Holiday Events In Illinois And Iowa? Check Out The FUN10!
It’s time for our special holiday event version of Fun10!. Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
You could be breaking the law by warming up your car this winter
Winter is upon us, and with the cold and snow comes other winter woes like shoveling, scraping, salting, and of course, warming up your car. But *how* you warm up your car is the big question!. Do you sit in your car while it warms up? Use a remote start...
Cash available to eligible homeowners and renters in Illinois
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Driving with Christmas Lights on Your Car in Illinois: Is it Legal?
It's that time of year again! The trees are adorned with twinkling lights, the air is filled with the sound of holiday music, and people all over Illinois are getting into the spirit by decking out their cars with festive decorations. But is it actually legal to drive around with Christmas lights on your car in Illinois?
The lottery: Which states’ residents spend the most on tickets and scratch-offs?
(NEXSTAR) – The people of Massachusetts, more so than any other state, are really itching to spend their cash on scratch-offs and lottery tickets. That’s one of the major takeaways from a new study conducted by LendingTree, which sought to determine which states’ residents spend — and lose — the most cash on lottery games per capita.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois
Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
KWQC
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Residents optimistic for future of Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville
St. Clair County bought the land in Belleville that is home to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE FOR UPCOMING HOLIDAYS
Diver examination stations throughout the state are scheduled to be closed for several upcoming holidays. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the stations will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
