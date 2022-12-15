ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX2Now

Where are Illinois car prices headed in 2023?

(NEXSTAR) — With limited supply and an ever-increasing demand for vehicles, it hasn’t been an easy year for car buyers across the nation, let alone Illinoisans. But that may change in 2023. analyzed more than 3.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in May and November 2021 and 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Circle K giving motorists gas discount Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K had a great deal for motorists Friday. As part of Circle K Fuel Day, the company gave motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas. The deal was good at Circle K locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris was...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Winter driving conditions in Illinois' near future

(The Center Square) – With a threat of winter weather this week in Illinois, insurance officials are reminding Illinoisans about winter driving conditions and to be prepared. According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 70% of the nation's roads are in regions that average more than five inches...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Cash available to eligible homeowners and renters in Illinois

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE
kmmo.com

DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE FOR UPCOMING HOLIDAYS

Diver examination stations throughout the state are scheduled to be closed for several upcoming holidays. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the stations will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
