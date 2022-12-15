ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Rewinding UAB’s 92-66 win over Southern

Good afternoon from Bartow Arena, where UAB remains unbeaten with a 92-66 victory over SWAC foe Southern in the final game before entering the conference schedule. The Blazers entered today’s game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 48 in KenPom, and improve to 9-2 following their rout of Southern. The Blazers shot 44 percent overall, 42 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-26), and held the Jaguars to 37 percent overall. UAB dominated the painted area, finishing with a plus-23 edge in rebounding and a plus-4 advantage on inside scoring.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs head down to Birmingham, Alabama to attempt to avenge a surprise loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. We say surprise, because although Alabama was a good team last season, they were also a wildly inconsistent team. That didn’t stop them from upsetting the Zags in the return to Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, 91-82.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama WR transferring to playoff team

Another former Alabama player took the transfer portal exit ramp Saturday. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to TCU, On3 reported. He is the sixth of the 13 Alabama portal players to find a new school. The Aledo, Texas product played two seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal on Dec. 5.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: It takes Benjamins to beat Alabama’s Money Miller

There’s a lot to like about Alabama’s basketball team here in December, and a blip in the schedule against a great team isn’t any reason to panic. That’s the rational thinker in me. I like that guy better than the alternative. The other guy inside my head has some concerns after the Crimson Tide’s 100-90 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday at Legacy Arena. The other guy is beginning to question whether Alabama playing in Birmingham to begin the NCAA Tournament is a good idea or not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal

Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for December 11, 2022

Attalla mother reacts after man took her child out of a shopping cart. A woman is speaking out after she says her son was taken out of her shopping cart in a grocery store in Atalla. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12. Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy