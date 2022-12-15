Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Rewinding UAB’s 92-66 win over Southern
Good afternoon from Bartow Arena, where UAB remains unbeaten with a 92-66 victory over SWAC foe Southern in the final game before entering the conference schedule. The Blazers entered today’s game at 69 in the NCAA NET and 48 in KenPom, and improve to 9-2 following their rout of Southern. The Blazers shot 44 percent overall, 42 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-26), and held the Jaguars to 37 percent overall. UAB dominated the painted area, finishing with a plus-23 edge in rebounding and a plus-4 advantage on inside scoring.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
The Gonzaga Bulldogs head down to Birmingham, Alabama to attempt to avenge a surprise loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. We say surprise, because although Alabama was a good team last season, they were also a wildly inconsistent team. That didn’t stop them from upsetting the Zags in the return to Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, 91-82.
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball so far this season. Saturday, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other in the C.M. Newton Classic on CBS in one last showcase game before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas.
Former Alabama WR transferring to playoff team
Another former Alabama player took the transfer portal exit ramp Saturday. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to TCU, On3 reported. He is the sixth of the 13 Alabama portal players to find a new school. The Aledo, Texas product played two seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal on Dec. 5.
Joseph Goodman: It takes Benjamins to beat Alabama’s Money Miller
There’s a lot to like about Alabama’s basketball team here in December, and a blip in the schedule against a great team isn’t any reason to panic. That’s the rational thinker in me. I like that guy better than the alternative. The other guy inside my head has some concerns after the Crimson Tide’s 100-90 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday at Legacy Arena. The other guy is beginning to question whether Alabama playing in Birmingham to begin the NCAA Tournament is a good idea or not.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
tdalabamamag.com
NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
tdalabamamag.com
Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson ready to show ‘what we do at Alabama’
The nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Malik Benson wants to put his own stamp on Alabama football. Benson is considered the top JUCO prospect, according to multiple recruiting outlets, and he is currently verbally committed to Alabama. He is set to sign with the Crimson Tide Wednesday and enroll at UA in January.
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 11, 2022
Attalla mother reacts after man took her child out of a shopping cart. A woman is speaking out after she says her son was taken out of her shopping cart in a grocery store in Atalla. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12. Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
What’s the most popular new Airbnb host in Alabama this year?
Airbnb has seen a new crop of host properties added just this year, and the top one in Alabama is located in the Birmingham area. “Boho basement apartment with hot tub” only began accepting guests earlier this year, and already has about 120 check-ins, according to the online hosting app.
Bham Now
9 fun things you’ve never tried in Birmingham that you need to in 2023
2022 is coming to an end, so get ready for a fun-filled 2023. From adventures in our beautiful outdoors to cheering on Birmingham teams, these nine activities in Birmingham should make your list of things to do in 2023. Keep reading to find out all the details. 1. Explore Oak...
