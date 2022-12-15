ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 15: See how your favorite team fared

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

Beech Classic at Leddy Park

Championship, Colchester 3, South Burlington 1

C: Brody Rassel 1G, 2A. Kaleb McKinlay 1G. Cooper Blondin 1G. Evan Baird 1A. Quinn Dousevich 1A. Kieran Phillips 17 saves.

SB: Nick Kelly 1G. Lucas Van Mullen 1A. James Chagnon 33 saves.

Note: Highlights: Colchester’s Rassel capped off a standout tournament performance with a goal and two assists as the Lakers took home the Beech Memorial crown. McKinlay finished with back-to-back game winning goals.

Consolation, Rice vs. Champlain Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mount Mansfield 58, Rutland 52 (OT)

MM: Cherise Shamp 29 points, 12 rebounds. 5 steals, 3 assists. Shaina Keough 11 points. Brianna Brownell 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals.

R: Anna Mosher 17 points. Karsyn Bellomo 14 points. Mckenzie McLaughlin 7 points.

Note: MMU completed the second half rally with Shamp scoring 11 of her team's 13 points in the overtime period. Shamp also went 15-for-17 at the foul line. For Rutland, Mosher, a freshman, sank 5 3-pointers before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

Lake Region 40, Rice 36

LR: Madison Doorman 9 points. Sakoya Sweeney 9 points.

R: Atika Haji 14 points.

Note: Doorman sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 45 seconds to play and Sweeney made both her foul shots to seal it as visiting Lake Region upset the defending Division I champions in a back-and-forth contest.

Harwood 36, South Burlington 35

H: Quinn Nelson 14 points.

SB: Aleah Staley 16 points. Tori Griffin 11 points.

Note: Nelson sank the go-ahead free throws with 30 seconds to flip a 35-34 deficit and seize the road win.

St. Johnsbury 54, Spaulding 35

SJ: Cassidy Kittredge 13 points. Hayden Wilkins 10 points. Lilian Kittredge 9 points.

SPA: Aliyah Elliot 12 points. Sage MacAuley 8 points.

Windsor 89, Bellows Falls 30

W: Sophia Rockwood 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Sydney Perry 15 points, 10 assists, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks. Audrey Rupp 13 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals. Kemari Wildgoose 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.

BF: Tesla Harty 8 points. Laura Kamel 8 points.

West Rutland 88, Mill River 7

WR: Peyton Guay 41 points.

Burr and Burton 41, Mount Abraham 33

Peoples 66, Danville 22

Fair Haven 59, Otter Valley 31

Hazen 52, Oxbow 37

Thetford at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Vergennes 49, BFA-Fairfax 28

V: Wyatt Rochon 21 points. Abram Francis 12 points. Oakley Francis 7 points, 15 rebounds.

F: Jackson Wimette 14 points. Evan Fletcher 11 points.

Brattleboro 63, Windsor 58

Long Trail 69, Mill River 36

Gymnastics

Essex 123.05, Harwood 110.15 (at Essex)

Vault: 1. Leah Frisbie, E 8.5; 2. Anna Kinney, E 8.25; 3. Amelia Flannigan, E 8.15. Bars: 1. Leah Frisbee, E 8.0; T2. Amelia Flannigan, E; Kai McGrath, H 7.6. Beam: 1. Anna Kinney, E 8.9; T2. Leah Frisbee, E; Kai McGrath, H 8.5. Floor: 1. Anna Kinney, E 7.8; 2. Amelia Flannigan, E 7.4; T3. Leah Frisbee, E; Miranda Rayfield, H 7.05. All-around: 1. Anna Kinney, E 32.45; 2. Leah Frisbee, E 32.05; 3. Kai McGrath, H 30.45.

Middlebury at Milton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Essex, Champlain Valley at Colchester, 5:30 p.m.

Middlebury, Mount Mansfield at Mount Abraham, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

High school boys hockey

Buchard Tournament at Leddy Park

Mount Mansfield vs. Missisquoi, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington vs. Milton, 8 p.m.

At Collins Perley

Spaulding vs. Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Canton, N.Y. at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball

Colchester at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Enosburg at BFA-Fairfax, 7 p.m.

U-32 at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Lamoille at Missisquoi, 7 p.m.

Vergennes at Milton, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Richford at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball

Montpelier at Rice, 7 p.m.

Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at U-32, 7 p.m.

Milton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Missisquoi, 6:30 p.m.

Harwood at North Country, 6:30 p.m.

Lyndon at Oxbow, 7 p.m.

Stowe at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Winooski at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

Thetford at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.

Danville at Peoples, 7 p.m.

Hazen tournament at Hazen

Consolation, Williamstown vs. Randolph

Championship, Hazen vs. Lamoille

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 15: See how your favorite team fared

