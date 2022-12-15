ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silex, MO

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town

Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
KMOV

Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjfmradio.com

Public health alert from Pike County Health Department

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
muddyrivernews.com

Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
HANNIBAL, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington man hurt in crash on Highway 100

A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy