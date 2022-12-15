Read full article on original website
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
ENDANGERED ADVISORY: Police search for missing UCity teen
Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Shayne Rocquel Burrow, a teenager reported missing out of University City.
Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town
Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
Washington man hurt in crash on Highway 100
A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fatal crash in Bridgeton closed St. Charles Rock Road for several hours Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
