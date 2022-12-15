ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Here’s a gift idea–A Virginia State Park Annual Pass

Online – Buy your annual pass online and use it right away and until your pass comes in the mail. All sales are final, please make sure you purchase the correct pass. Buy Now. Buying with a VSP Gift Certificate or web reservation account:. If you need to pay...
Virginia is a national leader in Christmas tree production

Virginia is the 7th leading Christmas tree producer in the United States. While the holidays are when tree farms get the most attention, growing Christmas trees is a year-round proposition. Virginia is a national leader in Christmas tree production. Virginia is the 7th leading Christmas tree producer in the United...
Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement

Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County. The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE

