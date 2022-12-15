Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Two Men Rescued In Potomac River And Taken To Virginia For Treatment
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — We are receiving reports of a water rescue that has taken place in the Potomac River this morning. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 17, first responders from Virginia and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the Potomac River for reports that two men were in a sinking row boat.
sungazette.news
VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VDOT to lift lane closures this holiday season to ease travel across Virginia
VDOT says they will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the holidays.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their 10th year participating in "Wreaths Across America"
Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their lives serving the nation as part of the national "Wreaths Across America" event. Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their …. Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
fredericksburg.today
Here’s a gift idea–A Virginia State Park Annual Pass
Online – Buy your annual pass online and use it right away and until your pass comes in the mail. All sales are final, please make sure you purchase the correct pass. Buy Now. Buying with a VSP Gift Certificate or web reservation account:. If you need to pay...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia is a national leader in Christmas tree production
Virginia is the 7th leading Christmas tree producer in the United States. While the holidays are when tree farms get the most attention, growing Christmas trees is a year-round proposition. Virginia is a national leader in Christmas tree production. Virginia is the 7th leading Christmas tree producer in the United...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Permit Streamlining and Transparency Process
RICHMOND, VA – This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. The DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as the public, to track...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 14.4%; new cases up 22% last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
wfxrtv.com
Postcard from Florida: Boats, soccer and fishing mark a unique holiday season
WFXR's David DeGuzman brings us the sights and sounds of the holiday season in South Florida ahead of Liberty's appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl. Postcard from Florida: Boats, soccer and fishing …. WFXR's David DeGuzman brings us the sights and sounds of the holiday season in South Florida ahead...
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
wymt.com
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County. The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs...
howafrica.com
Profiling Lawrence Douglas Wilder, The First African-American To Be Elected Governor In The United States
Lawrence Douglas Wilder, born on January 17, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia, became the first African-American governor of the United States of America on January 13, 1990. He was Virginia’s 66th governor. Wilder was the governor of Virginia for four years, from 1990 to 1994. Douglas Wilder is now the mayor of Richmond, Virginia.
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
