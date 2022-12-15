ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What’s happening in Savannah this weekend: Holiday edition

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvB2f_0jjxuKg400

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah offers countless opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekends, especially during the holiday season. From theatre performances to snow sledding, here are some family-friendly events happening in the Hostess City of the South this weekend.

Today and until Dec. 24, the Savannah Theatre’s Annual Christmas Spectacular’s “Live On Stage” will be entertaining audiences with singers, dancers and a band performing holiday classics, comedy, and an appearance by Santa. The event is for all ages. For ticket prices and seating information click here.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, there will be a 100% chance of snow at Trustees’ Garden’s third annual Family Holiday Event. The Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden event will be filled with activities for all ages that include snow sledding, train rides, rock climbing, bounce house, gymnastics by the YMCA, music, food trucks, Christmas vendors, and more. Santa will be in attendance from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. An all-day pass is $20.00. Rain or shine, there will be no refunds for inclement weather.

Take a walking tour of Savannah’s Historic District on Saturday, Dec. 17 during their Celebrating Victorian Holidays event. Tours cost $32 and will start in the back courtyard of the Andrew Low House Museum at 10:30 a.m. The tour will end in Lafayette Square at 12:00 p.m. Space is limited to 20.

Bring your bike, totally decked out or not, to Forsyth Park on Dec. 17 at 5:00 p.m. for a casual-paced, 2.5-3-mile, festive bike ride. Feel free to wear your most spirited holiday wear. Whether you come with holiday cheer or not, you’ll certainly leave with some.

Those who enjoy lifting weights or watching the sport can have the opportunity to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Anderson Cohen Weightlifting Center.

On Dec. 17, join Painting with a Twist from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for art and fun and cookies and cocoa. They will supply everything needed and you even get to take your masterpiece home with you.

Until Jan. 1, the 2022 Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District is offering a wide range of holiday-themed events as well as a European-style outdoor holiday market, live performances, tree lighting ceremony, children’s activities, gingerbread house, photos with Santa and more. For more information click here.

On Dec. 18 starting at 3:00 p.m., the 5th annual parade will start at Alabama Ave. and then head into Old Roberds Dairy Farm, where there will be hot chocolate, food, games, crafts and Santa Clause.

Savannah Holly Days invites the community to bring the kids downtown on Dec. 18 so they can have a blast at the Jingle Bell Pajama Party. This event will feature pictures with Santa, face painting, holiday dancers, Magic Marc, activities, games and a fun run downtown.

Organized by the World of Harmony, there will be a concert, a Christmas tree with Father Frost, and Slavic desserts for sale (so cash will come in handy) at the celebration on Dec. 18 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. Email theworldofharmonyllc@gmail.com for tickets and gifts for kids’ information.

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District will feature activities for the whole family to enjoy such as taking photos with Santa Claus, holiday music and a holiday breakfast buffet, including bacon, sausage, roasted breakfast potatoes, French toast, biscuits and gravy. There will also be an omelet and egg station and a yogurt bar with house-made granola, berries and other seasonal fruits.

A variety of juices and fresh-brewed coffee will be served. In addition, attendees can enjoy an impressive display of fresh-baked holiday pastries and donuts from the award-winning culinary team at Plant Riverside District.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste

My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCAD brings holiday cheer, gifts to Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) donated over 100 gifts to Union Mission this week and created a Christmas experience to make the holidays brighter for local children and their families.  SCAD students, faculty and staff donated clothing, toys, books, electronics, bicycles and more. They went a step further […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures of the season arrive for Christmas holiday

A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast late this week delivering the cold temperatures of the season. Freezing temperatures are expected at night with highs only in the 40s. This may be one of the coldest Christmases in Savannah in the last 20-30 years!. Before the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for last minute holiday shopping. “This is it, gotta get it done, but we will. Not worried. Not stressed,” Shopper Savannah Maas said. Savannah’s main shopping district filled with those looking to take advantage of Super Saturday. It’s the last shopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Leopold’s releases new peppermint ice cream sandwich

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leopold’s has released its new ice cream sandwich that’s made with homemade ice cream and cookies, just in time for the holiday season. WSAV visited the shop that’s been around for more than 100 years to give you some insight on what to expect. Watch the full video above. The ice […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Wild Wing Cafe location in City Market closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular City Market has closed up shop. The Wild Wing Cafe location in City Market is shuttering its doors permanently. The restaurant has been open on Barnard Street since the summer of 2006. The reason for the closure is still unclear. Area Wild Wing Cafe restaurants remain open in Pooler, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If paying it forward was a person, it would be Moncello Stewart. By profession, he’s an administrator in Savannah State University’s Maintenance and Facilities Department, but his passion is wrapped in community. “Born and raised in Savannah —Tatemville. I’m a west side baby. Haven, DeRenne, Beach High School. So, I came […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy