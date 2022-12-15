What’s happening in Savannah this weekend: Holiday edition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah offers countless opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekends, especially during the holiday season. From theatre performances to snow sledding, here are some family-friendly events happening in the Hostess City of the South this weekend.

Today and until Dec. 24, the Savannah Theatre’s Annual Christmas Spectacular’s “Live On Stage” will be entertaining audiences with singers, dancers and a band performing holiday classics, comedy, and an appearance by Santa. The event is for all ages. For ticket prices and seating information click here.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, there will be a 100% chance of snow at Trustees’ Garden’s third annual Family Holiday Event. The Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden event will be filled with activities for all ages that include snow sledding, train rides, rock climbing, bounce house, gymnastics by the YMCA, music, food trucks, Christmas vendors, and more. Santa will be in attendance from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. An all-day pass is $20.00. Rain or shine, there will be no refunds for inclement weather.

Take a walking tour of Savannah’s Historic District on Saturday, Dec. 17 during their Celebrating Victorian Holidays event. Tours cost $32 and will start in the back courtyard of the Andrew Low House Museum at 10:30 a.m. The tour will end in Lafayette Square at 12:00 p.m. Space is limited to 20.

Bring your bike, totally decked out or not, to Forsyth Park on Dec. 17 at 5:00 p.m. for a casual-paced, 2.5-3-mile, festive bike ride. Feel free to wear your most spirited holiday wear. Whether you come with holiday cheer or not, you’ll certainly leave with some.

Those who enjoy lifting weights or watching the sport can have the opportunity to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Anderson Cohen Weightlifting Center.

On Dec. 17, join Painting with a Twist from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for art and fun and cookies and cocoa. They will supply everything needed and you even get to take your masterpiece home with you.

Until Jan. 1, the 2022 Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District is offering a wide range of holiday-themed events as well as a European-style outdoor holiday market, live performances, tree lighting ceremony, children’s activities, gingerbread house, photos with Santa and more. For more information click here.

On Dec. 18 starting at 3:00 p.m., the 5th annual parade will start at Alabama Ave. and then head into Old Roberds Dairy Farm, where there will be hot chocolate, food, games, crafts and Santa Clause.

Savannah Holly Days invites the community to bring the kids downtown on Dec. 18 so they can have a blast at the Jingle Bell Pajama Party. This event will feature pictures with Santa, face painting, holiday dancers, Magic Marc, activities, games and a fun run downtown.

Organized by the World of Harmony, there will be a concert, a Christmas tree with Father Frost, and Slavic desserts for sale (so cash will come in handy) at the celebration on Dec. 18 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. Email theworldofharmonyllc@gmail.com for tickets and gifts for kids’ information.

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District will feature activities for the whole family to enjoy such as taking photos with Santa Claus, holiday music and a holiday breakfast buffet, including bacon, sausage, roasted breakfast potatoes, French toast, biscuits and gravy. There will also be an omelet and egg station and a yogurt bar with house-made granola, berries and other seasonal fruits.

A variety of juices and fresh-brewed coffee will be served. In addition, attendees can enjoy an impressive display of fresh-baked holiday pastries and donuts from the award-winning culinary team at Plant Riverside District.