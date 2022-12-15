Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Centre Daily
Is ‘Sister Wives’ Canceled After Christine, Janelle and Meri’s Splits With Kody Brown? Details
Closing one door? After Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown split with Kody Brown, many are wondering whether new seasons of Sister Wives will air on TLC. Keep scrolling to find out if Sister Wives is canceled amid the Brown family’s marital shakeups. Is ‘Sister Wives’ Canceled?...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Grandfather Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words Before His Death
Just days before his tragic death last week, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss shared some touching last words with his grandfather, Eddy Boss. Now, Eddy Boss is speaking out just days after Stephen Boss’s tragic passing and sharing this meaningful moment with his late grandson. “Every word has meaning,”...
