An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a head-on car crash that left two hospitalized. Joseph Wilcox, 50, reportedly admitted to crashing into the victims and leaving, saying he did not believe they were seriously injured. Police responded to the crash on South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding a 2012 Nissan Versa on the side of the road that was severely damaged. The...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO