Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
eastidahonews.com
eastidahonews.com
Police: Local man admits to fleeing crash that left two hospitalized
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a head-on car crash that left two hospitalized. Joseph Wilcox, 50, reportedly admitted to crashing into the victims and leaving, saying he did not believe they were seriously injured. Police responded to the crash on South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding a 2012 Nissan Versa on the side of the road that was severely damaged. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire
OMAHA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he set his girlfriend's northwest Omaha apartment on fire. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire near 105th and Fort streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the fire had been started by the resident's boyfriend.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
eastidahonews.com
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jim McKee: Park, mansion have long history
Jesse Lowe, younger brother of Dr. Enos Lowe, crossed the Missouri River on July 3, 1853, and staked out a quarter section of land on the west end of what would later become Cuming Street. The following year he increased his then legal holding to a full section as Oak Grove Farm.
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Homestead Pizza and Bowling offering pizza, pins and lanes of fun
IDAHO FALLS – A new pizza parlor, bowling alley and arcade venue has arrived in town, just in time to warm up from the cold weather with a game of bowling and a warm slice of pizza. Homestead Pizza and Bowling owners have been hard at work for the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Douglas County records first pediatric flu death
OMAHA — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the jurisdiction's first pediatric influenza death of the season. A pediatric death involves a person younger than 18 years old. No additional information was available about the child, health officials said. “This is a tragic loss of life, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri commit McNeil visits NC State
Class of 2023 cornerback Shamar McNeil took an official visit to NC State this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Missouri commit received an offer from the Wolfpack on Thursday. “Everybody seems very family oriented,” McNeil said. McNeil, a three-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale,Florida, made an official visit to...
