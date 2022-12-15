Read full article on original website
Related
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
wdbr.com
16-year-old New Berlin girl dies in auto crash
A 16 year old girl was has died as a result of an automobile collision in Morgan County on Friday. Kelly Peters of New Berlin was pronounced dead as an inpatient at HSHS St. Johns. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
khqa.com
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fatal crash in Bridgeton closed St. Charles Rock Road for several hours Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
KMZU
Fatal accident in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - A Laddonia man is fatally injured in an accident in Audrain County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident took place at 4:07 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Route HH. A vehicle driven by 84-year-old Harold Troesser reportedly failed to yield, and was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Larry Myers of Mexico, Mo.
kjfmradio.com
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
khqa.com
One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person was shot and a suspect arrested in Hannibal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Police were called around 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker Street for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
Comments / 0