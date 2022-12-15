Read full article on original website
Board Approves New Student Data System
The Student Information Systems used by the Chillicothe R-II School District, Tyler SIS, will no longer be supported by the software developer, so the School Board approved a switch to a new program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they will switch to Infinite Campus. Wiebers says the program is more...
Trenton man files for Mayor’s seat in upcoming April election
A candidate has filed for Trenton Mayor for the April 4th election. Nick McHargue of 503 Town and Country Lane filed the afternoon of December 16th. He has previously served as mayor. Candidates who have filed previously for the Trenton City Council election include Michael Opitz for Third Ward Council...
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
MoDOT Roadwork For Area Roads
Several roadwork projects continue across northwest Missouri as weather permits. Work in the local counties through Christmas eve includes:. US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations. Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.
Liberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughter
LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Two people killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people have died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Clay County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Massa crossed the centerline of the road and hit the car of 88-year-old Victoria Kohler. The post Two people killed in Clay County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Lexington Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash Wednesday in Lafayette County
A Lexington woman suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Route E, just north of Cole Lane, as 33-year-old Katelyn J. Levy headed southbound. Troopers say Levy struck a deer in the road. Levy suffered...
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
