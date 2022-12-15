ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
HANNIBAL, MO
progressivegrocer.com

Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit

The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
GRAFTON, WI
wlds.com

Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion

A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
GREENFIELD, IL
KMZU

Fatal accident in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - A Laddonia man is fatally injured in an accident in Audrain County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident took place at 4:07 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Route HH. A vehicle driven by 84-year-old Harold Troesser reportedly failed to yield, and was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Larry Myers of Mexico, Mo.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 16, 2022

Amber M Kelley, 34, 826 Joshua St, FTA Failure to Reduce Speed at N 20th St and Spring St. Lodged 179. Seaira S Altheide and Rachelle S Altheide, 31, 1223 Horne St, Retial Theft at 5211 Broadway St. Lodged 168. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA OV Trespassing...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers

QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night

PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
PLAINVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man jailed after allegedly hitting occupied car with machete

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for allegedly hitting an occupied car with a machete. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, Dec. 15 for Ethan A. Gauch, 18 of Hannibal. Gauch was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
HANNIBAL, MO

