Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
muddyrivernews.com
Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
‘We will not rest’ : Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman.
progressivegrocer.com
Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit
The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
KMZU
Fatal accident in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - A Laddonia man is fatally injured in an accident in Audrain County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident took place at 4:07 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Route HH. A vehicle driven by 84-year-old Harold Troesser reportedly failed to yield, and was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Larry Myers of Mexico, Mo.
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 16, 2022
Amber M Kelley, 34, 826 Joshua St, FTA Failure to Reduce Speed at N 20th St and Spring St. Lodged 179. Seaira S Altheide and Rachelle S Altheide, 31, 1223 Horne St, Retial Theft at 5211 Broadway St. Lodged 168. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA OV Trespassing...
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night
PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man jailed after allegedly hitting occupied car with machete
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for allegedly hitting an occupied car with a machete. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, Dec. 15 for Ethan A. Gauch, 18 of Hannibal. Gauch was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Comments / 0