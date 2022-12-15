ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Orlando Robinson (back) will play on Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with lower back discomfort. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project Robinson...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Garrison Mathews (illness) out again Monday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mathews is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Saturday. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Orlando. In 24 games this season, Mathews is averaging 5.2 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
ATLANTA, LA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (ankle) available Sunday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Miami on Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to deal with a shoulder injury but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against San Antonio. Strus' Saturday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

