Buffalo cancels garbage, recycling pickup on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing you'll want to pay attention to is your town or city's garbage pickup schedule over the coming days, with parts of Western New York in a Blizzard Warning. In Buffalo, garbage and recycling pickup is canceled on Friday. Pickup services will resume on Monday.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Ohio Street lift bridge reopening Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Ohio Street lift bridge opened to traffic after being closed for a year and a half for improvements. The improvements made to the bridge included structural steel replacement, new paint, new road deck, new sidewalk and new traffic gates. “I’m proud of my...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Blizzard warning disrupts holiday travelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.
What to do if your power goes out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New York will be slammed by a winter storm. As a result from the high forecasted winds and flash freezing, many residents could be faced with power outages. People should be prepared for that possibility. "In addition to the snow we are...
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
Travelers adjust plans to leave Buffalo ahead of winter storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Travelers have moved up their plans and are leaving sooner to avoid the weather headed our way. They include Buffalonians trying to get to their Christmas plans this weekend, people from out-of-town trying to get home for the holidays, and some headed to Chicago for the Bills game on Christmas Eve.
Buffalo Police: 79-year-old man located, is safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have located a missing vulnerable adult, 79-year-old A.J. Briggs. "Mr. Briggs has been located safely. Thank you to those who shared the post," police posted on social media shortly past 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police described Briggs, who is Black, as 5 feet,...
