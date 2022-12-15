Read full article on original website
Buffalo cancels garbage, recycling pickup on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing you'll want to pay attention to is your town or city's garbage pickup schedule over the coming days, with parts of Western New York in a Blizzard Warning. In Buffalo, garbage and recycling pickup is canceled on Friday. Pickup services will resume on Monday.
NFTA will suspend all bus, rail, Paratransit services at 2 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some transportation agencies have canceled bus services as a winter storm prepares to roll into Western New York on Friday. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said on Thursday evening that it will suspend "all Metro service including bus, rail and Paratransit," beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, citing the dangerous conditions.
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Erie County will be under a State of Emergency starting at 7 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of a major winter storm set to hit Western New York over the weekend, Erie County officials held a press conference to share the actions the county will be taking during the storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on...
Ohio Street lift bridge reopening Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Ohio Street lift bridge opened to traffic after being closed for a year and a half for improvements. The improvements made to the bridge included structural steel replacement, new paint, new road deck, new sidewalk and new traffic gates. “I’m proud of my...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues in Western New York this week ahead of an impending winter storm, and as a result a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following...
Tesla's legacy on display in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you ever drive in the Tonawandas, you have likely driven by without giving it a second thought, but sitting right there at the corner of the Twin City Highway and Robinson Road is the old North Tonawanda Transformer Station. It's a piece of history,...
Erie County District Attorney warns drivers about being high behind the wheel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has a simple message for those considering driving a vehicle while high this holiday season. "It's still a crime, that's the bottom line," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. Recreational marijuana has been legal in New York for over a year, but this...
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
Blizzard warning disrupts holiday travelers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.
City of Buffalo files lawsuit against firearm industry members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the City of Buffalo filed a historic lawsuit against firearm industry members, attacking them for their role in the gun violence crisis in the city. The lawsuit was filed against gun manufacturers and distributors around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in State Supreme Court in...
State moves along concept for Kensington tunnel topped with green space for further review
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation unveiled the concept for the Kensington Expressway project that it plans to move forward through the remaining stages of a federal review. The concept includes a six-lane nearly 4,600-foot-long tunnel stretching from Dodge to Sidney Streets that would be...
What to do if your power goes out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New York will be slammed by a winter storm. As a result from the high forecasted winds and flash freezing, many residents could be faced with power outages. People should be prepared for that possibility. "In addition to the snow we are...
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
Travelers adjust plans to leave Buffalo ahead of winter storm
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Travelers have moved up their plans and are leaving sooner to avoid the weather headed our way. They include Buffalonians trying to get to their Christmas plans this weekend, people from out-of-town trying to get home for the holidays, and some headed to Chicago for the Bills game on Christmas Eve.
Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo. The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July...
Erie County DPW gearing up as holiday storm takes aim at Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Public Works commissioner Bill Geary has a simple message for the residents of the county ahead of the forthcoming holiday weekend storm. "Just stay home don't even chance it, you know," Geary said. "Don't become a statistic." As of Wednesday night, there...
Buffalo Police: 79-year-old man located, is safe
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have located a missing vulnerable adult, 79-year-old A.J. Briggs. "Mr. Briggs has been located safely. Thank you to those who shared the post," police posted on social media shortly past 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police described Briggs, who is Black, as 5 feet,...
