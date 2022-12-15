Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Rihanna is showing off her son. The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Saturday. In the sweet video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy. Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose...
The Rascals' Dino Danelli Dead at 78, Bandmate Calls Him the 'Greatest Drummer I've Ever Seen'
Danelli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with the group, known for hit songs including "Good Lovin'," "Groovin'" and "People Got to Be Free" Dino Danelli, founding drummer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, has died at the age of 78. The musician's death was announced by bandmate and guitarist Gene Cornish, who called Danelli the "greatest drummer I've ever seen" in a touching Facebook tribute. The group's archival Facebook page later confirmed the news. "It is with...
Brad Pitt Mingles with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Babylon Premiere Afterparty
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen together at the Babylon afterparty in Los Angeles on Thursday Brad Pitt had his girlfriend Ines de Ramon by his side Thursday night, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon. The Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for the new film — the two mingling with guests, occasionally with their arms around each other. Their outing comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed the pair "have been dating for a few months." They were first...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
Mark Hamill Celebrates 44th Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Throwback Ceremony Picture
"Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," the Star Wars icon wrote to his wife on Instagram Saturday to mark the milestone Mark Hamill is honoring his wife Marilou Hamill for their 44th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the big milestone in their marriage on Saturday, the Star Wars icon shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife from their nuptials over four decades ago and penned a sweet tribute in the Instagram caption. "Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," wrote Mark, 71, who...
Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show
The musician, who turns 21 on Sunday, celebrated her special day with loved ones and fans by her side at a sold-out gig at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night Billie Eilish might sing about "when the party's over," but this weekend the party was just getting started! The music superstar was joined by her family and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on stage at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum Friday — when they surprised her with a cake at her final of three "Hometown Encore" shows ahead of...
How Dolly Parton Looks Like Dolly: the Icon's Creative Director Reveals Her Costume Secrets
Steve Summers has dressed Dolly Parton for the last 20 years, starting off as a dancer and singer at her Dollywood shows When you work for Dolly Parton, you stay busy. The country music star and American icon, 76, has a lot going on. On this November day, it's a movie premiering, a round of interviews, more Doggy Parton merchandise and an upcoming rock album — plus a New Year's Eve special with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. So her creative director, Steve Summers, does not have time for...
Jasmine Guy Tried to Quit A Different World in Season 1 After Lisa Bonet and Sinbad Were 'Disrespected'
Jasmine Guy recalls on an upcoming Red Table Talk how she took a stand with the producers of A Different World after costars Lisa Bonet and Sinbad were "disrespected in front of the audience" Jasmine Guy is looking back at her decision to nearly leave A Different World during the show's first season. In an exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Guy, 60, opened up about her experience on the show while reuniting with her former costars Jada Pinkett Smith, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree...
See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'
"Our only instructions were to make it special," a representative for Bywater Bakery in New Orleans tells PEOPLE A New Orleans bakery was tasked with creating a sweet treat for Taylor Swift's birthday. The "All Too Well" singer turned 33 on Dec. 13 and celebrated her birthday with the help of Bywater Bakery. A representative at Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad's shop told PEOPLE that the cake request came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. The musician's team requested the cake be ready...
R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma
The 54-year-old radio host revealed he is a recipient of a new liver following the health scare Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is opening up about his recent health scare. The 54-year-old radio host gave his first interview this week, speaking to FOX New York after waking up from a 2-month long coma. In the talk, he discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for best artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. He began to make some changes after Quincy...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
"So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying some family holiday fun as they prepare for a very special delivery in the new year. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a set of photos from a Christmas party they hosted over the weekend, including a snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and 4½-year-old...
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Are Having 'Breakfast Club' Reunion on 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are reuniting onscreen more than 35 years after their breakout roles in John Hughes' The Breakfast Club (1985), as the former will guest star on an upcoming season 2 episode of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Acting with Ally Sheedy is like...
Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month
This confirms that Fair Isle sweaters are a must-have this season We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season. This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and...
Yellowstone Actor Luke Grimes Releases Debut Single 'No Horse to Ride': 'Beyond a Dream Come True'
His new single is set to be featured on 'Yellowstone's' mid-season finale on Jan. 1, 2023 Luke Grimes is ticking off another item off his wish list: releasing music. The actor, 38, best known for his roles as Marc Lee on American Sniper and Kayce Dutton in the popular show Yellowstone, released his debut single "No Horse to Ride" on Friday. "I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet," Grimes said about the release of his new song. "To be at...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun. As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing. "Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40,...
Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with Two Adorable Frozen Mini-Elsas During Book Signing
Idina Menzel released her children's book Loud Mouse with her sister Cara Mentzel in September Idina Menzel is inspiring a whole new generation of Frozen fans. At a signing for her new children's book, Loud Mouse, the 51-year-old Broadway star and voice of Elsa in Frozen, spontaneously shared a sweet moment singing "Let it Go" with two little girls dressed up as her popular Disney character. In the video, Menzel can be seen encouraging the girls to join her in the front and when they do, she instructs them to "turn around [facing...
Doc Directors Dig Into Big Issues That Go Way Beyond the Music
Louis Armstrong, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Selena Gomez, Sinead O’Connor and Tanya Tucker are the subjects of six separate 2022 music documentaries. But if you ask the directors behind each project whether or not they made a music doc, the answer is resounding no. Instead, the music created by each legendary artist is used to draw viewers into a deeper story that goes beyond song. Sacha Jenkins’ “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is a prime example. While Jenkins delves into the life and art of the legendary jazz performer, the director also explores America and race by examining the misconception that the...
Eva Mendes Shows Off Her Holiday Style in a Flowy Floral Dress: 'Amore, Amore'
The actress shared a seasonally appropriate video wearing a flirty dress from Australian designer Shona Joy Eva Mendes is loving the holidays! The 48-year–old actress posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday set to The Ronettes classic "Sleigh Ride," in which she's snowed under with Christmas cheer. "Amore, amore, amore…" the mother of two wrote, tagging the Australian designer of her dress, Shona Joy. As Instagram-filtered snowflakes fall down, Mendes walks down a bright, white hall, seemingly adjusting the finishing touches on her outfit, a flowy sleeveless midi dress...
People
367K+
Followers
62K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0