JJ Watt waited for Matthew Judon mid-field to tell him this
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is on pace to have another productive season. He has 14.5 sacks on the year, which leads the NFL and eclipses his total of 12.5 from the 2021 campaign. NFL stars around the league are taking notice, and that includes Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
94kix.com
Former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer Is Now A Colorado Mushroom Farmer
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has gone from throwing to growing. It seems like a lifetime ago, but the last memory we have of Jake Plummer is the 2006 AFC Championship Game at Invesco Field. Let me refresh your memory. A Win Away From the Super Bowl. It was...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
Chris Jones Was Not Drinking Beer on Sideline During Chiefs-Texans
He was not slugging a brew.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
Report: No Mistaken Identity in Cardinals/Sean Kugler Case
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there is no mistaken identity in former Arizona Cardinals coach Sean Kugler's case.
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
NFL World Reacts To What Steve Smith Said About Jeff Saturday
Steve Smith is calling on the Indianapolis Colts to make history and fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday and the Colts were on the losing end of the worst collapse in League history on Saturday afternoon. The Colts led the Vikings 33-0 in the first half; they wound up...
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down. However, Edelman made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.
Yardbarker
Commanders make changes to criticized Sean Taylor memorial
The Washington Commanders appear to have quietly acknowledged some criticism of the memorial they recently unveiled for Sean Taylor. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared a before-and-after photo showing some subtle but notable changes the Commanders made to the memorial. The Taylor jersey now bears a Reebok logo, while...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
If you're wondering why the Vikings have a newfound sense of belief this season, Kevin O'Connell is likely a huge part of it. After watching his side come back from 33-0 to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 for the biggest comeback in NFL history, O'Connell was inspirational – and emotional – in his postgame locker room speech.
Yardbarker
The Packers Have To Be Regretting Their Aaron Rodgers Decision
The Green Bay Packers seem to be in a pickle with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the team gave him a contract extension this season, it might haunt them in the future. However, that future might come quicker than they expect, and the MVP quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries.
NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup
The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away...
Yardbarker
Recap from Raiders 30-24 Win
When New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a 34-yard touchdown inside of four minutes left to go in the game to put the Pats ahead, it felt like the same movie we've seen many times this season. The Las Vegas Raiders once again had fallen apart in...
