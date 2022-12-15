Read full article on original website
Related
Official: Ford Confirms Increased Horsepower For Mustang Dark Horse, GT, And EcoBoost
Ford Mustang Dark Horse confirmed with 500-horsepower V8. Dark Horse is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 Mustang ever. Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost also have more standard horsepower. Just in time for the holidays, Ford has revealed the official outputs of the new Mustang range, and it's headlined...
Porsche Boxster EV Spied Testing In Frigid Cold Weather
Finally, spy shots of the electric Porsche Boxster have emerged. This time, Porsche has taken the Boxster for some winter testing. Our spies report Porsche was working out the EV Boxster's kinks in temps as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit. Obviously, with cold weather affecting the range of an electric car, this is an important stage in the next Boxster's development.
The Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Probably Go Electric
Speaking with Australian publication Drive, senior AMG engineering executive Steffen Jastrow has revealed that the performance arm of Mercedes is "open" to making the next-generation C63 all-electric. The recently revealed 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance has a ridiculously long name to make up for its laughably small (by AMG...
Quad-Motor BMW M EV Prototype About To Begin Testing
For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses Appealing Financing Incentive
It seems the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E will no longer be made available with promotional financing, reports CarsDirect. According to a dealer incentive bulletin seen by the publication, the 2023 model is now only eligible for standard interest rates. For those who prefer to finance their vehicles, this could diminish the appeal of the all-electric Ford crossover. Until recently, customers could opt for 4.99% APR on Mach-E vehicle loans that were up to 72 months.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Could Star In A Death Race Sequel
The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars in the world and probably one of the most modified too, and this Coyote-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is the perfect example of what can be achieved when you use a parts bin of Mustang parts, a classic 'Stang Coupe, and a bit of imagination.
Range Rover Classic And Land Rover Defender Become Electric Restomods
Everrati Automotive has added the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender to its product range. While many may frown at the idea of fitting an EV powertrain to a classic car, Everrati states its futureproofing automotive icons through the integration of state-of-the-art electric powertrains. Its current portfolio consists of the classic Ford GT40, the evergreen classic Mini, and the car that's sure to receive the most criticism, the 964 911.
BMW Will Add More Power To The X5 Plug-In Hybrid
As we've seen from recent spy shots, the BMW X5 is getting a facelift. Along with updated styling and technology improvements inside, the X5 should get more power under the hood, and not just for the gasoline variants. The BMW X5 Hybrid should get a big upgrade, as-evidenced in a Belgian order guide obtained by BMW Blog. Though BMW hasn't officially announced the X5 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) yet, dealerships can already order one in Europe.
Mini Countryman JCW Spied Going Through A Growth Spurt
A new Mini Countryman JCW is in the works, and you're looking at it. Previously, Mini's new JCW wore a black and white camo more reminiscent of BMW, the brand's parent company. Now, we see it here in yellow and black. Mini has used this camo for a while now, and multiple spy shots of Mini models show all but confirm this is the next Countryman JCW. That, and of course, the big red brakes.
2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive Review: Wannabe Supercar Killer
The Kia EV6 is an athletic, stylish, four-door crossover that starts at just under $50,000 and does almost everything right. As standard, its rear-wheel drive with its single motor making 225 horsepower. Configured with all-wheel drive, the EV6 packs a more than respectable 320 hp. Given it handles well out of the box and more power can be made at the expense of range, a performance model makes sense. Kia has not messed around with additional power, and the GT model comes in as Kia's fastest vehicle yet by a long shot.
Ford Increases Production Of F-150 Lightning As Demand For Electric Pickup Trucks Skyrockets
Ford Motor Company has confirmed to media outlets it has added a third F-150 Lightning production shift at its Rouge assembly plant near Detroit, Michigan. A total of 250 new jobs have been created as a result. There's now a total of 750 employees at the factory. The new shift will now enable the automaker to reach a full production capacity of 150,000 EV trucks by next fall.
Bugatti's Next Hypercar Will Be "Totally Bonkers" Thanks To Rimac
Bugatti will be saying a final goodbye to the Chiron and its amazing quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine come 2024. It will no doubt be a sad farewell but Bugatti CEO and Rimac founder Mate Rimac couldn't be more excited for what's coming next. Speaking to Auto Express, Rimac admitted he was initially surprised to be asked by VW Group's head of strategy to take over Bugatti but soon realized it was the right move.
Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Six Elements' Collection Sold For Charity
Rolls-Royce unveiled a total of six special edition Phantom models this week at a private event in Dubai. The cars are meant to represent two things, according to the luxury carmaker. First, the capabilities of the brand's Bespoke Collective. That's Rolls-Royce's "anything you want" arm, responsible for custom creations for the brand and its customers.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
Honda Will Keep Civic Type R Alive With Solid-State Batteries
Honda will keep the hot hatch alive even as we enter the age of electrification. The Type R models will be kept alive, but obviously not as we know it. We can sulk about it or take the same stance as Honda's lead engineer for Type R. "Without Type R, there is no Honda," said Hideki Kakinuma in an interview with Autocar.
Tesla Being Sued Over Autopilot And Self-Driving Claims In Model S And Model 3
Tesla has been sued in a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the EV automaker of misleading the public with false claims regarding its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving autonomous systems. Per Reuters, the complaint, which lists Briggs Matsko as the plaintiff, accuses Tesla and CEO Elon Musk of making deceptive claims...
Puma Reveals The Sneaker Equivalent Of The BMW M4
The legacy of BMW M Motorsport is being celebrated by Puma, which has launched an all-new sneaker design. Known as the BMW LGND, the sneaker is inspired by the BMW M4 coupe and Puma's famous Speedcat line. It's yet another extension of an absolute bumper 50th anniversary year for BMW M that has already included reveals of the XM, M2, 3.0 CSL, and M4 CSL.
Tesla Holiday Update Brings Light Show Plus Track And Dog Modes To Model Y
Tesla has just rolled out Holiday Update 2022.44.25.1, bringing numerous additional features to various models. One of these improvements adds the ability for an owner to view the cabin camera from the Tesla app while using Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. With this, you can see what your pup is up to and if they're still comfy.
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0