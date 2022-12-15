Read full article on original website
Related
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
TechCrunch
Zeekr files for an IPO, Elon sells more Tesla shares and a message to readers
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Welp, it’s been quite a year for transportation, hasn’t it? The Inflation Reduction Act, the SPAC fallout, the first deliveries from EV startups, Tesla’s factory expansion and FSD beta software rollout, layoffs and consolidation in the autonomous vehicle industry along with some huge commercial AV launch milestones were some of the big news events in 2022.
TechCrunch
Europe wastes no time warning Musk over ‘arbitrary suspension of journalists’
Věra Jourová, an EU vice-president for values and transparency, took to Twitter this morning to tweet the bloc’s concern over Musk’s actions — and to issue a pointed warning of “red lines” and “sanctions” baked into recently updated EU rules for digital services which she noted require respect for media freedom and fundamental rights.
TechCrunch
Support King, banned by FTC, linked to new phone spying operation
A groundbreaking FTC order in 2021 banned the stalkerware app SpyFone, its parent company Support King, and its chief executive Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance industry. The order, unanimously approved by the regulator’s five sitting commissioners, also demanded that Support King delete the phone data it illegally collected and notify victims that its app was secretly installed on their device.
