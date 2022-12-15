Read full article on original website
What would a proposed 84-game NHL schedule look like?
More hockey? You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan who wouldn’t want it. Earlier this week, there had been some discussions about the NHL potentially expanding the season back to an 84 game schedule for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign. Last night on Hockey Night in...
Flyers place Cam Atkinson on IR
It has been a strange year thus far for Flyers winger Cam Atkinson. Originally diagnosed as being out day-to-day with an upper-body injury in training camp, the 33-year-old has still yet to play this season. He was said to be nearing a return and has been participating in practices, but CapFriendly noted that the veteran has now been moved to injured reserve.
What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
Sharks activate Matt Nieto, place Luke Kunin on IR
Just ahead of their game tonight at home against the Calgary Flames, the San Jose Sharks announced they have activated forward Matt Nieto off of IR. To create space for Nieto, the team has also placed forward Luke Kunin on IR. Nieto has been out nearly two weeks dealing with...
Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
Would the Canucks consider trading defenseman Quinn Hughes?
When looking back on previous NHL seasons, each seems to have one or two stories that, even if it wasn’t the most memorable part of that season, dominated the headlines. Last season, that story seemed to be the availability of Jakob Chychrun, which has carried into this season, and the year before was COVID absences and protocols, which carried into last season too. This season’s headlines, besides Chychrun, seem to be dominated by the Vancouver Canucks: their struggles, their work on extensions, and now, the availability of their players in trades.
After signing with rival Phillies, SP Taijuan Walker says Mets are 'the enemy now'
The Philadelphia Phillies' newest free-agent signing, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, wasted little time embracing the team's rivalry with the New York Mets, his former club. When asked if he'd given any thought to pitching against his old teammates, Walker said 'It's going to be fun." "Francisco (Lindor) texted me and...
What the New York Rangers are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the New York Rangers.
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
Kings loan three players to AHL, including two former first-round picks
The Los Angeles Kings have announced the loans of three players to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Those three players are Samuel Fagemo, Rasmus Kupari and Tobias Bjornfot. The moves come in advance of Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Fagemo, 22, was called up to the Kings...
Jets issue injury updates on Blake Wheeler and Nate Schmidt
The Jets are off to a strong start to their season, entering tonight’s game in Vancouver with a 19-9-1 record despite missing several regulars due to injuries. That list has now grown as head coach Rick Bowness told reporters, including Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press (Twitter link) that winger Blake Wheeler will miss at least a month after undergoing groin surgery. Meanwhile, defenseman Nate Schmidt, who went on injured reserve yesterday, will be out for four to six weeks.
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Flyers' Lukas Sedlak placed on waivers, returns to native Czechia
Yesterday, Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukas Sedlak was curiously absent from practice, with it later reported that Sedlak had left the team and returned to his native Czechia. After a couple of hours, the Flyers confirmed that Sedlak had been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract. Though the decision was certainly surprising, Sedlak enjoying a solid season in his return to the NHL, one would expect he certainly has good reason to do so.
Jets' Nate Schmidt placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury
The Winnipeg Jets have quickly moved Nate Schmidt to injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury last night. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed to Murat Ates of The Athletic that Schmidt had been placed in the concussion protocol. In his place, the team has recalled Ville Heinola under emergency conditions.
New York Islanders activate forward Kyle Palmieri
Yesterday, as part of our coverage of Adam Pelech’s placement on injured reserve, we covered how the New York Islanders were nearing a return date for Kyle Palmieri, who was out with an upper-body injury. Today, that return date has been finalized, with Palmieri being activated from injured reserve...
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
NHL Goalie Report: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Wild, Oilers, More
While the rest of the world anticipates an opportunity to slow down following the rush of the holiday season, activity around the NHL is full steam ahead. Fittingly, as their play often sets the tone for any given contest, it’s the goalies who are navigating the way for each respective franchise.
Oilers reportedly looking for improvements on defense
The Edmonton Oilers can score, everyone knew that. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rank first and second respectively in league scoring, each well ahead of third-place Tage Thompson. Even Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are among the league’s best, sitting tied for 13th and 20th in points. The thing they can’t do is keep the puck out of their net.
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Stars forward Mason Marchment fined $2K for embellishment
The NHL has fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment $2,000 for diving/embellishment following an incident on December 8 against the Ottawa Senators, when Derick Brassard was issued a hooking penalty. The first such incident only results in a warning, meaning this was the second time Marchment had been caught this season.
