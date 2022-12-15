ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers place Cam Atkinson on IR

It has been a strange year thus far for Flyers winger Cam Atkinson. Originally diagnosed as being out day-to-day with an upper-body injury in training camp, the 33-year-old has still yet to play this season. He was said to be nearing a return and has been participating in practices, but CapFriendly noted that the veteran has now been moved to injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Would the Canucks consider trading defenseman Quinn Hughes?

When looking back on previous NHL seasons, each seems to have one or two stories that, even if it wasn’t the most memorable part of that season, dominated the headlines. Last season, that story seemed to be the availability of Jakob Chychrun, which has carried into this season, and the year before was COVID absences and protocols, which carried into last season too. This season’s headlines, besides Chychrun, seem to be dominated by the Vancouver Canucks: their struggles, their work on extensions, and now, the availability of their players in trades.
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the New York Rangers are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the New York Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets issue injury updates on Blake Wheeler and Nate Schmidt

The Jets are off to a strong start to their season, entering tonight’s game in Vancouver with a 19-9-1 record despite missing several regulars due to injuries. That list has now grown as head coach Rick Bowness told reporters, including Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press (Twitter link) that winger Blake Wheeler will miss at least a month after undergoing groin surgery. Meanwhile, defenseman Nate Schmidt, who went on injured reserve yesterday, will be out for four to six weeks.
Yardbarker

Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win

Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Lukas Sedlak placed on waivers, returns to native Czechia

Yesterday, Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukas Sedlak was curiously absent from practice, with it later reported that Sedlak had left the team and returned to his native Czechia. After a couple of hours, the Flyers confirmed that Sedlak had been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract. Though the decision was certainly surprising, Sedlak enjoying a solid season in his return to the NHL, one would expect he certainly has good reason to do so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets' Nate Schmidt placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury

The Winnipeg Jets have quickly moved Nate Schmidt to injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury last night. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed to Murat Ates of The Athletic that Schmidt had been placed in the concussion protocol. In his place, the team has recalled Ville Heinola under emergency conditions.
Pro Hockey Rumors

New York Islanders activate forward Kyle Palmieri

Yesterday, as part of our coverage of Adam Pelech’s placement on injured reserve, we covered how the New York Islanders were nearing a return date for Kyle Palmieri, who was out with an upper-body injury. Today, that return date has been finalized, with Palmieri being activated from injured reserve...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Wild, Oilers, More

While the rest of the world anticipates an opportunity to slow down following the rush of the holiday season, activity around the NHL is full steam ahead. Fittingly, as their play often sets the tone for any given contest, it’s the goalies who are navigating the way for each respective franchise.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers reportedly looking for improvements on defense

The Edmonton Oilers can score, everyone knew that. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rank first and second respectively in league scoring, each well ahead of third-place Tage Thompson. Even Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are among the league’s best, sitting tied for 13th and 20th in points. The thing they can’t do is keep the puck out of their net.
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars forward Mason Marchment fined $2K for embellishment

The NHL has fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment $2,000 for diving/embellishment following an incident on December 8 against the Ottawa Senators, when Derick Brassard was issued a hooking penalty. The first such incident only results in a warning, meaning this was the second time Marchment had been caught this season.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy