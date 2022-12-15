Read full article on original website
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
DOT plows understaffed as department asks for applications
AUGUSTA, Maine — Another crucial industry finds itself short-handed this year, the people Mainers rely on most when the snow starts to fly. The Maine DOT said its snow plow driving force is down 20 percent from where it should be. Kyle Hall, the department's maintenance operations director, said...
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From “Second Shovel”
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Down East
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st
Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
Maine solar projects get $80 million in USDA loans
Solar projects across Maine will be getting loans through a Department of Agriculture program announced Thursday. The Rural Energy for America program is investing $285 million in infrastructure projects nationwide to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural America. In southern Maine, solar projects in Gorham...
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
