Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tiffany Franco and Dan MacFarland Jr. Still Together? Update Post Tell-All
A new flame. 90 Day FiancéstarTiffany Franco seemingly ended her marriage for good after reigniting her love life on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. After finding sparks with new man Daniel MacFarland Jr., she paused the romance to rekindle things with her estranged husband, Ronald Smith while taking their daughter, Carley, to visit him in South Africa. Following their rocky ending, Tiffany seemingly set her sights back on Dan — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.
Khloe Kardashian Shades Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker-Inspired Style a ‘Phase’
Awkward! Khloé Kardashian shaded her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress from her Portofino, Italy, ceremony and labeled her Travis Barker-inspired style a “phase.”. The Kourtney & Khloé alums took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Thursday, December 15, and the Poosh founder, 43, asked her...
