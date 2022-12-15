ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and 45 approved

By Natalie Fahmy, Adam Conn
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8Fyd_0jjxr69g00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House worked overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, passing three bills – Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and House Bill 45.

House Bill 458, which will change election laws , passed from the Ohio House 55 to 32. If Governor Mike DeWine signs it into law, photo ID’s will be required to vote in Ohio, one ballot drop box will be allocated per county and the bill will shorten the time you have to request and return an absentee ballot

The bill, which has seen several amendments to the legislation made since last October, passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, before the Ohio House took its vote.

As well, the Ohio House voted in favor of Senate Bill 288, which received bipartisan support in the Senate last November.

This bill, which will revise elements of the state criminal code , was also amended heavily, including to fold in bills that would enhance restrictions on texting while driving and decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. Provisions within the bill range from the creation and adjustments of criminal offenses to expanded sealing and expungement provisions.

Lastly, House Bill 45, which allocates billions of dollars to entities in Ohio, mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The bill passed the senate with only one nay and from the house 71 to ten.

House Bill 151, aiming to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, did not make it through the Ohio House, which voted 46-41 against the amendments made . The bill now goes to conference committee.

The Ohio House officially adjourned at 6:14 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio House passes bill to prohibit cities from stopping gun sales during riots

Republicans in the Ohio House passed a bill Thursday that will not allow local governments to close gun stores, stop processing background checks or confiscate firearms during riots or other states of emergency.  "Senate Bill 185 will protect the rights of Ohioans to their firearms recognizing their natural right to protect themselves, recreate and feed their families under any declaration of emergency," Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said. ...
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

Senate adds amendment to bill that changes leasing laws to frack under state public lands

The Ohio Senate added an amendment to a bill that would change Ohio law to say state agencies “shall” lease, in good faith, public land for oil and gas development. Opponents of the change argued that the new language would become an automatic approval for qualifying oil and gas companies to horizontally drill under public lands and produce natural gas through the process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

Ohio Senate removes invasive exam language from transgender athlete ban

An Ohio Senate committee has approved changes to the bill that bans transgender athletes from participating on girls’ sports teams to no longer include language that could lead to invasive exams. The bill, HB151, still prohibits transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports on the middle and high school...
The Associated Press

Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
OREGON STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

80K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy