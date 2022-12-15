Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and 45 approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House worked overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, passing three bills – Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and House Bill 45.

House Bill 458, which will change election laws , passed from the Ohio House 55 to 32. If Governor Mike DeWine signs it into law, photo ID’s will be required to vote in Ohio, one ballot drop box will be allocated per county and the bill will shorten the time you have to request and return an absentee ballot

The bill, which has seen several amendments to the legislation made since last October, passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, before the Ohio House took its vote.

As well, the Ohio House voted in favor of Senate Bill 288, which received bipartisan support in the Senate last November.

This bill, which will revise elements of the state criminal code , was also amended heavily, including to fold in bills that would enhance restrictions on texting while driving and decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. Provisions within the bill range from the creation and adjustments of criminal offenses to expanded sealing and expungement provisions.

Lastly, House Bill 45, which allocates billions of dollars to entities in Ohio, mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The bill passed the senate with only one nay and from the house 71 to ten.

House Bill 151, aiming to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, did not make it through the Ohio House, which voted 46-41 against the amendments made . The bill now goes to conference committee.

The Ohio House officially adjourned at 6:14 a.m.

