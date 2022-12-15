ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The Weekend Rundown: Your guide to events across the Lowcountry

This week ABC News 4 sat down with Lowcountry Media Personality, Kris Kaylin for The Weekend Rundown. This weekend features a variety of events that everyone can enjoy!. When: Friday, December 16th- Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Time: Each day from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Price: Prices for waxing range from...
abcnews4.com

SC Highway Patrol spread holiday cheer to families impacted by tragedy

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven families across South Carolina that have experienced a tragedy within the past year received an early Christmas surprise from troopers Thursday. As part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol's 2022 Christmas Initiative, the families traveled to Blythwood from all across the state and found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious about financial fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would like to remind everyone to be vigilant during holiday shopping. “The end of the year is u,nfortunately when many local law enforcement agencies see their communities impacted by scammers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Financial fraud can happen to anyone. Please take a moment to look out for yourself, as well as check in with your family and friends. Report any suspected fraud or theft so these scams can be investigated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy