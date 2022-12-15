Read full article on original website
Paragon Behavioral Health Services opens new office in Wyomissing
Paragon Behavioral Health Services celebrated the expansion of their business Friday afternoon, cutting the ribbon on a new 5,000 square foot office in Wyomissing. Moving from a 1,400 square foot space, the new and improved office will allow Paragon the ability to offer additional group services and expand its VR program to Berks County, and add more outpatient providers.
Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor
Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
abc27.com
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
abc27.com
Spring Grove Ambulance and WellSpan announce partnership agreement
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan and Spring Grove Ambulance, out of southwestern York County, announced a partnership agreement for a “new operational model”, on Dec. 14. As per the new agreement, starting on Feb. 1, 2023, the staff, equipment, and other assets formerly belonging to Spring...
More New Businesses Move in to Downtown Chambersburg
Two businesses have made downtown Chambersburg their new home offering shopping and crafting options adding to an already booming area that has become a popular destination for locals and visitors. Hammer & Stain Chambersburg has been in business locally since 2018, but recently has been purchased by new owners, Ashley...
Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
Local restaurants and grocery stores feel impact of vegetable shortages
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Droughts in the Western US are causing supply crunches with vegetables, as well as increasing prices. According to the Department of Labor, the cost of vegetables saw a 38% increase from October to November. The overall cost of vegetables saw an 80% increase from last year.
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma
The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh. The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
More people calling 911 for non-immediate medical assistance
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster EMS and WellSpan hospital are seeing more and more people calling 911 and heading going to emergency rooms even though they don’t need immediate medical assistance. “It’s an issue because it ties up an ambulance that could be responding to an actual life-threatening emergency,"...
millersville.edu
Daniel Herr Earns Fourth Degree from MU
Earning one degree is a major accomplishment. Earning four degrees is simply amazing. And that is exactly what Daniel Herr accomplished this month. Herr has been a student at Millersville University for many years. He first earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 2006. From there, he earned a Master of Education in Mathematics in 2010. Herr then went on to earn his second Master of Education in Leadership for Teaching & Learning in 2017. And, on Dec. 11 he earned his third Master of Education in Assessment, Curriculum & Teaching.
abc27.com
Navigating holiday stress
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For millions of American’s, the most wonderful time of the year is also the most stressful. According to a survey from the American Institute of Stress, nearly 70-percent of adults report feeling overwhelmed in December, with the main source of stress surrounding their finances.
WGAL
Habitat for Humanity renovates homes in the holiday season
As many of us know, there's nothing like being home for the holidays. And that's taking on a whole new meaning for one Lancaster woman. The Lancaster/Lebanon 'Habitat for Humanity' hosted a holiday home dedication ceremony for its newest homebuyer. This follows the renovation of a once-condemned property on South...
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
