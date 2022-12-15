Fire damaged a garage in Madison on Wednesday night. Madison firefighters were called to the home at 106 Ramm Heights Drive in Madison just after 11:30 Wednesday night for a report of a garage fire. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the fire was in the attic in the ceiling of the garage, and was started by a pipe from a wood burning stove. He said that there is substantial damage to the garage, but no damage to the home and there were no injuries. Minnaert said a neighbor alerted the homeowners to the fire. He said firefighters were on scene for more than an hour-and-a-half.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO