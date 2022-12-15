Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Holiday travelers advised to pack an emergency kit before heading out on the highway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With pre-Christmas wind chills dipping anywhere from 30 to 50 below this week, travelers are reminded to prepare your vehicles before you hit the road. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advise monitoring the forecast and packing an emergency kit with cold weather gear and jumper cables. In the forecasted cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes. Hypothermia begins when the body temperature drops 2 to 4 degrees. Which happens quicker when it’s windy.
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
gowatertown.net
KWAT News talks snow removal with Rob Beynon (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Winter came with a vengeance to northeast South Dakota this week. The first “snow alert” of the season in Watertown followed a week of freezing rain, sleet, snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. A “snow alert” is issued anytime Watertown receives two or more inches of...
brookingsradio.com
City of Brookings issues snow advisory for plowing streets
Starting at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, the City of Brookings will implement a Snow Advisory. The advisory will remain in effect until streets have been cleared curb to curb. The Brookings Street Division asks residents to not park on city streets, avenues, or alleys. Please remove your vehicles, implements,...
gowatertown.net
Danielsen: Watertown will make up missed school days in May (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It’s been quiet in South Dakota classrooms this week. Most school districts across the state lost at least a few days of school to blizzard conditions. In Watertown, the only day classes were held this week was Monday. Then the storm moved in with freezing drizzle, snow, strong winds, and eventually, a blizzard.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don't use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.
brookingsradio.com
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
Bobcat equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to SDSU
Driver Tom Reiner is detouring his way around bad weather and closed roads en route to the FCS playoff semifinals
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
amazingmadison.com
Madison man injured in crash near Wentworth
A Madison man was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Wentworth. Lake County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said 26-year-old Joshua Wills of Madison was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo north on 463rd Avenue, just north of 234th Street, when he hit a southbound pickup head-on. The pickup, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by 29-year-old Christopher Stokes of Bruce.
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages garage in Madison
Fire damaged a garage in Madison on Wednesday night. Madison firefighters were called to the home at 106 Ramm Heights Drive in Madison just after 11:30 Wednesday night for a report of a garage fire. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the fire was in the attic in the ceiling of the garage, and was started by a pipe from a wood burning stove. He said that there is substantial damage to the garage, but no damage to the home and there were no injuries. Minnaert said a neighbor alerted the homeowners to the fire. He said firefighters were on scene for more than an hour-and-a-half.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota takes part in Wreaths Across America Saturday
Jackrabbits react to their 39-18 FCS Semifinal win. Live video as Jackrabbits celebrate their 39-18 FCS semifinal win. Brandon Valley alum joins us following SDSU's win over Montana State in the FCS Semifinals.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
amazingmadison.com
School Board accepts resignation of high school teacher; approves other personnel action
The Madison Central School Board accepted the resignation of a high school teacher during its meeting on Monday. The board approved the resignation of Amy Mottl as the high school Chemistry teacher, effective December 21st, after a more than hour-long executive session to discuss personnel. Part of the motion the board approved after the executive session included accepting Mottl’s resignation with contract breakage liquidated damages assessed and the return of her signing bonus per the certified negotiated agreement.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal rematch with Montana State, a team they lost to one year ago in the same position 31-17. Aside from the change in venue from Bozeman to Brookings, the biggest difference in this year’s game is the presence of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski. After suffering a knee injuy in the spring 2021 national title game, Mark had to miss all of the fall season, including their agonizing season ending defeat.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU flips the script on Montana State to avenge 2021 defeat
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It would be hard for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to argue that revenge isn’t a dish best served cold after they demolished Montana State 39-18 in frigid Brookings last night in the FCS Semifinals nearly a year to the date of the Bobcats ending their season in the same round.
Comments / 0