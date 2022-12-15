Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Suggests Christine Stopped His Reconciliation With Meri Prior to Their Split
The blame game? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown suggested that ex-wife Christine Brown stopped his reconciliation with Meri Brown prior to his split from the Cooking With Just Christine star. “Some of the games that were happening, were things like when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to...
Tri-City Herald
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Kody Over ‘Dog’ Comment in Dramatic Tell All
Sister Wives fans have rushed to condemn Kody Brown over comments he made about his former wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. The trio have all starred on TLC's hit show Sister Wives since its first season, but the most recent edition, Season 17, has proved to be the most dramatic yet.
Tri-City Herald
Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown’s Kids Have Spoken About Their Split: See Their Reactions
Speaking out. Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown over one year ago, though their separation has been documented on season 17 of the TLC show that’s been airing this fall. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I...
Tri-City Herald
Most of the ‘Sister Wives’ have left Kody Brown. What’s next for the TLC show?
Kody Brown and his “sister wives” are no more. At least for now. Meri Brown, 51, of TLC’s reality TV show “Sister Wives” confirmed this week that she has ended her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, 53. She is the most recent partner to leave Kody.
Tri-City Herald
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Look at Messy House After Stormi Destroys Bathroom: ‘Beautiful Surprise’
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote over a photo of the disaster shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 16.
Tri-City Herald
Are Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Dating? Inside the Actors’ Relationship
Going strong! It may come as a shock for some, but Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are dating. The pair have been together for more than two years and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about their romance. How Did Elle Fanning and...
Tri-City Herald
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time
Rihanna fans are among the most dedicated in the world, and now, they're heaping praise onto the star's "adorable" months-old son. A 45-second video of the singer's baby was posted to her TikTok on Saturday. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed the boy to the world in May.
