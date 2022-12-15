ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Kody Over ‘Dog’ Comment in Dramatic Tell All

Sister Wives fans have rushed to condemn Kody Brown over comments he made about his former wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. The trio have all starred on TLC's hit show Sister Wives since its first season, but the most recent edition, Season 17, has proved to be the most dramatic yet.
Tri-City Herald

Are Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Dating? Inside the Actors’ Relationship

Going strong! It may come as a shock for some, but Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are dating. The pair have been together for more than two years and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about their romance. How Did Elle Fanning and...
Tri-City Herald

Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time

Rihanna fans are among the most dedicated in the world, and now, they're heaping praise onto the star's "adorable" months-old son. A 45-second video of the singer's baby was posted to her TikTok on Saturday. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed the boy to the world in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy